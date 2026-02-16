Clara Strack named Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week

Clara Strack has started to rack up weekly and annual watch list awards as of late, and she has another weekly one to add to her resume. On Monday, it was announced that Strack was named the Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week for the first time in her collegiate career.

In two convincing wins this week, the 6-foot-5 center put up 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks against Texas A&M, and against Ole Miss on Sunday, she had 28 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. She averaged 22.5 points, 11 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game against the two teams.

Along with this honor, Strack has been named the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week twice (Nov. 25, Feb. 3) and SEC Player of the Week (Nov. 25). She is currently in the running for two annual Naismith awards, including the Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.

This season, Strack is averaging 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, two assists and 1.3 steals per game. She has eclipsed 20 points six times this season and has 13 double-doubles to her name. Additionally, she has recorded at least three blocks in 14 games this year.

Kentucky currently sits at 20-7 (7-6 SEC) on the season and has won two games in a row. The Cats have three games left in the regular season (at Vanderbilt, at Auburn, vs. South Carolina) before departing for Greenville, SC for the SEC Tournament.

