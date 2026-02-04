Clara Strack named National Player of the Week after career game vs. Arkansas

Clara Strack only needed one game to be named National Player of the Week.

In Kentucky women’s basketball’s 93-73 road win over Arkansas on Sunday, Strack played one of the best games of her college career. The 6-foot-5 junior posted a career-high 33 points (13-20 FG) to go along with 15 rebounds in what was her 11th double-double of the season. That performance was more than enough for the USBWA to name her as one of five National Players of the Week.

Joining Strack as the USBWA National Players of the Week were Taylee Chirrick (Montana State), Audi Crooks (Iowa State), Sayvia Sellers (Washington), and Sarah Strong (UConn). While Strack’s big game earned her national recognition, it somehow wasn’t enough to win SEC Player of the Week, which went to Ole Miss forward Cotie McMahon.

This marked the second honor of the season for Strack from the USBWA. The publication also named her National Player of the Week back in November.

Strack’s impressive outing ended a three-game losing skid for the Wildcats, bumping UK back up to No. 16 in the AP Poll in the process. She now has exactly 1,000 career college points through 86 games played. The New York native also became the first player in program history to record at least 33 points and 15 rebounds against an SEC opponent, and just the third SEC player to post those numbers in a road conference game since the 2002-03 season.

After a tremendous sophomore campaign, Strack has been ever better for Kentucky in 2025-26. She’s posting per-game averages of 16.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 1.4 steals across 23 outings while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Her 63 blocks rank second nationally and are just 10 shy of tying a single-season program record, which she set last season.

With Teonni Key back in the lineup following a six-game injury absence, Kentucky is looking to round back into form as we’re over halfway through the SEC schedule. They’ll need everyone playing at a high level with a pair of upcoming games against top 10 foes: No. 7 Vanderbilt at home (Thursday) and No. 4 Texas on the road (Monday).

