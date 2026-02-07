Clara Strack named to Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Top 10 Midseason List

Clara Strack recently earned USBWA National Player of the Week honors for her 33-point, 15-rebound outing on the road against Arkansas, and she could be in line for more awards this season.

On Friday, the 6-foot-5 junior was named to the Lisa Leslie Award Top 10 Midseason List. The award is given to the best center in the country. She is one of three players from the SEC on the list, joining Oklahoma’s Raegan Beers and South Carolina’s Madina Okot.

Audi Crooks (Iowa State), Lauren Betts (UCLA), Serah Williams (UConn), Ra Shaya Kyle (Miami), Tilda Trygger (NC State), Ava Heiden (Iowa) and Brooklyn Meyer (South Dakota State) round out the prestigious group.

Strack Attack continues. ✍️@ClaraStrack has been named to the Lisa Leslie Award Top 10 list! This award is given to the National Center of the Year. pic.twitter.com/fhVKP8H2dc — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) February 6, 2026

This season, Strack is averaging 16.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.3 steals per game — all of which are team-highs. She has scored in double figures in 19 games this season, and Kentucky is 17-2 in those games. The first loss came against Mississippi State on Jan. 18, and the last one was on Thursday against No. 7 Vanderbilt.

Additionally, Strack has recorded 12 double-doubles on the year thus far, including two in back-to-back games. In the one-point defeat to the Commodores, Strack tallied 14 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

If she can keep putting up those types of numbers, then she has a real shot at winning the Lisa Leslie Award.

