Clara Strack 'needed' to hear that she's 'the worst superstar' Kenny Brooks has ever coached

After the Auburn game, Kenny Brooks told Clara Strack that she’s “the worst superstar I’ve ever coached”. Following the Arkansas game on Wednesday, he made that private comment public when talking to the SEC Network crew. Brooks even went as far as to say that “she had tears in her eyes” when he told her that.

Against the Tigers, Strack had had just 12 points, her least since the Georgia game on Jan. 24. She also had four turnovers at Auburn. It wasn’t her usual type of outing, to say the least.

Kenny Brooks told Clara Strack “you’re the worst superstar I’ve ever coached” as a challenge ahead of the postseason.



Strack, with tears in her eyes, wanted to prove him wrong.



Today, she led UK to its largest win in SEC Tournament history! #BBN



pic.twitter.com/sXyMkr611a — Kai McClelland (@fourwal1) March 4, 2026

In the three games following, Strack has recorded:

24 points (11-19 FG) and nine rebounds vs. South Carolina

20 points (7-12 FG), 13 rebounds and three blocks vs. Arkansas

Tied her career-high in points with 33 (12-22 FG, 5-7 3PT), eight rebounds and three blocks

Since being called “the worst superstar” Brooks has ever coached, the 6-foot-5 center is averaging 25.7 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game. Following her outing against the Lady Bulldogs in the SEC Tournament, she talked about Brooks’ comment.

“I mean, I played terribly against Auburn, so I think I needed that,” Strack explained. “I’ve always responded best to harsh criticism, like tough love, anything like that. I think I needed it. I always need something like that to get me going. I think within this league, it’s a long season. You’ll have lulls, but I think you have to remember, like, take it game by game.”

“There were no harsh feelings there — maybe for a few minutes,” she joked.

Brooks also talked through his viral statement, while also noting that he “can’t do that with everyone”. He said that he is able to do that with Strack because “that’s just how special our relationship is”.

“I expect that from her each and every night,” Brooks said of her 33-point, five three-pointer game against Georgia. “When I made that statement — when I was talking about it — it was in jest. Think about what I said. You don’t coach that many superstars. So, if you’re not the best one of a group of three, that’s still pretty daggone good.”

“I can challenge Clara like that because I know Clara,” the Kentucky head coach added. “I know what Clara needs. Clara and I spend a lot of time together. I’m the one that watches film with her. I’m the one that does her workouts. She’s best friends with my daughter, so she’s at my house, you know? So, she sees me in a lot of different lights. She sees me a coach, but she can also see me as a dad. So, we have a very good relationship, so I know how to get her going.”

“So, before it’s over with, she probably will be the best superstar that I ever coached, but you have to get to these points to get her there. She’s not going to get there by herself.”