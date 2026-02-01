Clara Strack reaches 1,000 career points with 33-point outing against Arkansas

Clara Strack had a career day in Kentucky’s 20-point win over Arkansas on Sunday. Not only did she score a career-high 33 points on 13-20 shooting, but she also crossed the 1,000 career points mark against the Hogs.

After not getting a ton of playing time in her freshman year at Virginia Tech, she stuck with Kenny Brooks and has flourished into a perennial star at Kentucky.

With 33 points in the win today, @ClaraStrack has hit 1,000 career points! pic.twitter.com/iypX1IOjZ3 — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) February 1, 2026

Strack was practically unstoppable against Arkansas. Other than the occasional low-percentage look with the shot clock winding down or the three, the 6-foot-5 was on fire offensively. She wasn’t sending shots into popcorn buckets like she usually does, but she made up for it when she got the ball in her hands.

Getting Teonni Key back undoubtedly took a lot of the pressure off of Strack, and because of that, she was able to play more within her usual role and be more comfortable. The Razorbacks couldn’t zero in on her defensively because another 6-foot-5 big needed to be guarded as well.

On the year, Strack entered Sunday averaging 15.5 points per game, which is tops on the team and 12th in the SEC. Additionally, she has scored in double figures in 18 games this season. Her previous career high in points came against Buffalo on Nov. 9 when she had 27 in the 81-47 victory.

Strack has proved to be a special talent in her brief time in Lexington, and if she can keep her current pace up, she’ll meet more milestones before she calls it a career.

