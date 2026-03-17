Clara Strack receives All-America Honorable Mention nod from USBWA
Clara Strack continues to add to her trophy case.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced its All-American Teams for the 2025-26 season. Strack couldn’t crack one of the three teams (more on that in a second), but the talented Kentucky women’s basketball center did receive recognition as an Honorable Mention.
Strack was one of nine Honorable Mentions by the USBWA, two of them being listed as centers. The Buffalo native has put together an excellent junior campaign for Kenny Brooks‘ Wildcats, posting per-game averages of 17.1 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks — the only player in the country with those numbers — on 48.4 percent overall shooting. She was also named to the All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Defensive Team earlier this season for her efforts.
With Strack leading the charge, Kentucky posted an overall record of 23-10 (8-8 SEC), good enough to earn a five-seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats will go up against Brook’s alma mater, 12-seeded James Madison, in the first round on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU).
Top 10
- 1Trending
Kentucky earns 7 seed
Will play Santa Clara in St. Louis
- 2Hot
Malachi Moreno
How brotherhood drove his journey
- 3New
Allen Graves
Santa Clara's star freshman has NBA potential
- 4New
Blue St. Louis
UK thrives under the Arch in the NCAAT
- 5
Yaxel Lendeborg
claims UK offered him $7M-9M
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Was Strack robbed of a spot as a Third Team All-American? Those within the Big Blue Nation would argue yes. Oklahoma center Raegan Beers would be the one that Strack replaces. Beers has produced another great season for the Sooners, averaging 15.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per outing on 61.5 percent shooting, but she’s not nearly the defender that Strack (who is in contention for Defensive Player of the Year) is and has been. Beers likely received the senior bump from voters, along with the fact that she played for a team that won more games (24-7; 11-5 SEC) than Kentucky.
But Strack is an All-American in our hearts and minds. We should also mention that USA Today named her a Second Team All-American, while Beers was not mentioned at all. Strack can prove the USBWA wrong by leading Kentucky to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament starting later this week.
2025-26 USBWA Women’s All-America Teams
First Team
- C Lauren Betts, UCLA
- G Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt
- G Azzi Fudd, UConn
- G Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
- F Sarah Strong, UConn
Second Team
- F Madison Booker, Texas
- G Jalon Cambrdige, Ohio State
- C Audi Crooks, Iowa State
- F Joyce Edwards, South Carolina
- G Olivia Miles, TCU
Third Team
- C Raegan Beers, Oklahoma
- F Toby Fournier, Duke
- G Rori Harmon, Texas
- G Flau’jae Johnson, LSU
- G Olivia Olson, Michigan
- G Kiki Rice, UCLA
Honorable Mentions
- G Shay Ciezki, Indiana
- G Jazzy Davidson, USC
- F Maggie Doogan, Richmond
- C Aava Heiden, Iowa
- G Raven Johnson, South Carolina
- G Liv McGill, Florida
- F Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss
- F Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State
- C Clara Strack, Kentucky
Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard