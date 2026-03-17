Clara Strack receives All-America Honorable Mention nod from USBWA

Clara Strack continues to add to her trophy case.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced its All-American Teams for the 2025-26 season. Strack couldn’t crack one of the three teams (more on that in a second), but the talented Kentucky women’s basketball center did receive recognition as an Honorable Mention.

Strack was one of nine Honorable Mentions by the USBWA, two of them being listed as centers. The Buffalo native has put together an excellent junior campaign for Kenny Brooks‘ Wildcats, posting per-game averages of 17.1 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks — the only player in the country with those numbers — on 48.4 percent overall shooting. She was also named to the All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Defensive Team earlier this season for her efforts.

With Strack leading the charge, Kentucky posted an overall record of 23-10 (8-8 SEC), good enough to earn a five-seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats will go up against Brook’s alma mater, 12-seeded James Madison, in the first round on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU).

Was Strack robbed of a spot as a Third Team All-American? Those within the Big Blue Nation would argue yes. Oklahoma center Raegan Beers would be the one that Strack replaces. Beers has produced another great season for the Sooners, averaging 15.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per outing on 61.5 percent shooting, but she’s not nearly the defender that Strack (who is in contention for Defensive Player of the Year) is and has been. Beers likely received the senior bump from voters, along with the fact that she played for a team that won more games (24-7; 11-5 SEC) than Kentucky.

But Strack is an All-American in our hearts and minds. We should also mention that USA Today named her a Second Team All-American, while Beers was not mentioned at all. Strack can prove the USBWA wrong by leading Kentucky to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament starting later this week.

2025-26 USBWA Women’s All-America Teams

First Team

C Lauren Betts, UCLA

G Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

G Azzi Fudd, UConn

G Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

F Sarah Strong, UConn

Second Team

F Madison Booker, Texas

G Jalon Cambrdige, Ohio State

C Audi Crooks, Iowa State

F Joyce Edwards, South Carolina

G Olivia Miles, TCU

Third Team

C Raegan Beers, Oklahoma

F Toby Fournier, Duke

G Rori Harmon, Texas

G Flau’jae Johnson, LSU

G Olivia Olson, Michigan

G Kiki Rice, UCLA

Honorable Mentions

G Shay Ciezki, Indiana

G Jazzy Davidson, USC

F Maggie Doogan, Richmond

C Aava Heiden, Iowa

G Raven Johnson, South Carolina

G Liv McGill, Florida

F Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

F Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State

C Clara Strack, Kentucky

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