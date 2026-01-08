Clara Strack selected to Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List

Clara Strack has had a phenomenal junior season, averaging 16.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. Last year, she won SEC Defensive Player of the Year and was named All-SEC Second Team, and she could continue stacking accolades if she can continue playing like she is this year.

Strack was recently selected to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List. Players selected to the watch list are typically in line to potentially be named to the Wooden Award All-American Team and/or the Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player.

The 6-foot-5 Kentucky center has already been named to two other watch lists this season — the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Watch List and the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Watch List. She won the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Player of the Week and the SEC Player of the Week on Nov. 25.

Already, Strack has posted eight double-doubles this season and has scored in double figures in every game but two. She has scored 20+ points three times, including a career-high 27 points on 9-14 shooting against Buffalo. She was just short of matching her career-high against Wright State, putting up 26 points on 9-18 shooting.

Against LSU, she recorded 15 points and nine rebounds, but toward the end of the game, she hit her signature post fadeaway for an and-one that put Kentucky in position to pull off the upset win.

Strack is one of the best players in the country, and people are starting to take notice.

