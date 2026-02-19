Clara Strack is three blocks away from breaking her own Kentucky single-season blocks record

The theme for Kenny Brooks‘ Big Blue Madness introduction this year was about breaking records. Last year’s team broke a lot of them, like Clara Strack setting the Kentucky single-season blocks record with 73 a year ago. That record probably won’t stand for much longer, but unlike Tonie Morgan breaking Georgia Amoore‘s program single-season assist record, it’ll be Strack breaking her own record.

Strack currently has 71 blocks to her name through 27 games played, meaning she is just three shy of setting a new bar in the single-season blocks category.

The 6-foot-5 junior has recorded multiple blocks in 21 games this year and at least three blocks in 14 games. To take it a step further, she has tallied at least four blocks in a game six times this season, most recently on the road at Mississippi State on Jan. 18.

With those kinds of numbers, it makes sense why Strack is in the running for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. She won SEC Defensive Player of the Year last season, and it’s certainly possible with her averaging 2.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

Kentucky plays at Vanderbilt on Sunday, and last time out against the Commodores, she managed just one block. Hopefully, she can get a couple more than that to not only break that record of her’s, but to lead the Cats to yet another top five win.

