Clarity on Kentucky QB Targets as Dominoes Prepare to Fall

No, we’re not ordering delivery pizza. We’re here to discuss the quarterback dominoes that are on the verge of falling around the college football recruiting landscape. Kentucky football fans will soon receive some clarity on the future of Will Stein‘s football program.

One quarterback target is more of an open-and-shut case. Elijah Haven is the top-ranked quarterback in the Rivals Industry Ranking. A Baton Rouge native, Joe Sloan has a lengthy relationship with Haven, dating back to his time as the LSU offensive coordinator. The Kentucky offensive coordinator was in constant communication with Haven, who planned an unofficial visit to Lexington for this week.

That visit isn’t going to happen. Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman reports that Haven will announce his decision on April 25, with Alabama, Auburn, and Georgia as the three finalists. The Crimson Tide have long been considered the leader in his recruitment.

It always felt like a long shot for Kentucky to land Haven. It’s been the exact opposite for Andre Adams.

The Nashville native is a four-star prospect, ranked by Rivals as the No. 12 quarterback in the 2026 class. Kentucky has been one of his top options ever since Stein and Sloan entered the race. He initially planned to announce his commitment on Saturday, April 11. I placed an RPM pick for the Cats to get it across the finish line, then somebody else got in the mix.

Coach Prime got Adams to make the trip to Boulder for an unofficial visit. Even though Adams was in Lexington for a Kentucky Spring Practice one day later, his third trip to Lexington this spring, Colorado gave Adams “a lot to think about.” Apparently, he only needed three additional days to think about his decision. Andre Adams will announce a commitment on Tuesday, April 14.

Will it be Kentucky? One of the nation’s top recruiting insiders placed an RPM pick for the Cats to land a quarterback on Sunday, and it wasn’t Adams. Jake Nawrot received a Kentucky RPM pick from industry leader Steve Wiltfong. Oregon and Kansas State are actively recruiting Nawrot, but Iowa has long been considered the favorite. After all, his father played football for the Hawkeyes.

There is no public timetable for a decision from Nawrot. He is currently the second-ranked quarterback and No. 32 overall player in the 2026 class according to Rivals. A commitment from Nawrot would make a splash around the college football world, something Nawrot did when he posed with Lamar Jackson’s Heisman Trophy during a visit to Kentucky earlier this spring.

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