Cleaver shines as Kentucky opens Tennessee series with 9-2 win

Just when Kentucky needed it most, the Wildcats got a vintage pitching performance from Ben Cleaver.

The junior left-hander, who was expected to be UK’s ace entering the season, had worked only 29.1 innings in 10 appearances as he battled command issues.

On Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against Tennessee with big postseason implications for both teams, Cleaver tossed a gem. The native of Thompson’s Station, Tenn., tossed seven shutout innings in leading the Cats to a 9-2 win at Kentucky Proud Park.

“Man, if there’s a guy who deserved an outing like that, it is him,” Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said of Cleaver (2-3), who allowed only four hits and a pair of walks. “I give Ben so much credit. Ben has never stopped working.

“Obviously, it’s not the year that he wanted up to this point, right? … But his heart and how much he cares. In our team meeting today, he showed up in a big way. It was awesome.”

Added junior infielder Ethan Hindle: “He was the table-setter. He set the tone for the whole game. He’s been controlling himself and going about his business differently this week, and it showed when he went out there. He was attacking the zone, filling it up, and when he’s got that attitude, he’s really good.”

In addition to Cleaver’s pitching dominance, the Cats got a pair of home runs to fuel the victory. Hindle hit a two-run shot to left field in the third inning to give UK the early lead, and Braxton Van Cleave smashed a three-run bomb to right field as part of a four-run fifth inning to break the game open.

Kentucky (28-15, 10-12 SEC) has now won back-to-back league games in pursuit of that magic 13-win total with eight games remaining. The Cats find themselves tied with the Vols (30-16, 10-12 SEC) in the league standings.

Five different UK players — Jayce Tharnish, Tyler Bell, Hindle, Van Cleave, and Owen Jenkins — had two hits as part of a 13-hit night for the Cats.

Tennessee ace Tegan Kuhns (3-4) was tagged with the loss in his roughest outing of the season. The sophomore right-hander entered the matchup having allowed only 19 earned runs this season, but he surrendered six runs on 10 hits, including both home runs, and a walk.

He had allowed no runs in his previous two outings against Ole Miss and Alabama.

Kentucky got the dominant pitching effort from Cleaver, a strong night at the plate, and an error-free game from its defense.

“We played a complete game,” Mingione said. “On Sunday, before the game at South Carolina, in some ways, I kinda complimented our team. I said, hey, it’s been a while since we played a complete game where we pitch, we defend, and we have timely hitting. It’s been a little while. And we’re still in games. I was like, guys, this is how good we are… Man, just think if we do that. What’s going to be the outcome? We certainly clicked on all three phases.”

Up Next

The series resumes on Saturday with Game 2 scheduled for a 2 p.m. ET start. Junior right-hander Jaxon Jelkin (6-2, 3.96) is scheduled to start for the Cats. The Vols are expected to send senior left-hander Evan Blanco (5-2, 3.84) to the mound.

Brown Set To Return

During his postgame Q&A session, Mingione said that Hudson Brown is set to return to Kentucky’s lineup on Saturday. Brown, a sophomore who was the Cats’ top offensive threat earlier this season with a .358 batting average, a .509 slugging percentage, and 28 RBI, has been sidelined with an illness since the final game of the Missouri series on April 5. Mingione said he will likely return to the lineup as a designated hitter.

Buzz Cats Move to 2-0

Kentucky has won both of its games since several players decided to shave their heads prior to the series finale at South Carolina. Mingione noted that there’s a deal in place with the players for the staff to do something along those lines if they reach certain goals.