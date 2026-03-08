A Closer Look at LSU, Kentucky's SEC Tournament Opponent

Kentucky is playing on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament. It’s a gross reality for BBN that is not going to get any easier to accept, but it’s happening. After some yelling, kicking, and screaming, let’s actually take a closer look at the challenge that lies ahead for Kentucky.

The Wildcats will open the single-elimination event in Nashville against LSU. The Tigers are the last-place team in the SEC, with only three wins in conference play. Most UK fans are ready to write a win in Sharpie. After all, the women’s team just did the same thing and easily dispatched Arkansas. Surely, the men’s team will take care of business against this No. 16 seed. Don’t call me Shirley.

In the regular season finale, LSU hosted Texas A&M in a thriller at the PMAC. LSU led by as many as 15 points in the first half before A&M came roaring back to take the lead. Max Mackinnon‘s bucket with 30 seconds to play forced overtime. They got another clutch bucket from Jalen Reece to force a second overtime. It took three extra periods before Rashaun Agee helped A&M pull away with a 94-91 victory.

Despite losing leading-scorer Dedan Thomas for the season, LSU has stayed in the fight. Last week, they went on the road and beat Ole Miss 106-99 in double overtime. The Tigers also nearly knocked off Texas.

Matt McMahon’s Final Game?

Mark Pope could create the first SEC coaching vacancy of the offseason. New LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry has made it clear that Matt McMahon‘s future is in jeopardy. In January, LSU fans learned a coaching change could be on the horizon.

“We’ve already had some discussions about what the expectations are,” Ausberry said. “One thing we want to do is make sure we’re in the NCAA Tournament. We made that very clear to Matt at the beginning of the year – that’s where we need to be.”

With only three wins since, the NCAA Tournament is out of the equation unless the Tigers can pull off a miraculous five-game win streak in Nashville. McMahon is 60-69 over four years at LSU with zero NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Last Meeting Between Kentucky and LSU

Kentucky should have the upper hand in this SEC Tournament matchup. KenPom projects a 79-74 win for Kentucky. Nothing came easily for the Cats when they traveled to Baton Rouge in January.

LSU shot 49% from the field and netted nine three-pointers to take an 18-point lead in the second half. With their backs against the wall, the Cats clawed back. Kentucky got hot from three, thanks in large part to Denzel Aberdeen, who scored all 17 of his points after intermission.

The game lost its mind down the stretch. Otega Oweh had a go-ahead bucket wiped away after a review found he failed to get the shot off before the shot clock expired. He had a chance for redemption at the free throw line, but missed one to tie the game. Fortunately, LSU missed a couple of free throws too, giving Malachi Moreno 1.6 seconds to hit a miraculous game-winner.

Hopefully, Kentucky does not need another miracle from Malachi Moreno to secure a win on Wednesday at the SEC Tournament.