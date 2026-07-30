Coach Cal congratulates La Familia on TBT alumni championship

John Calipari watched his former Kentucky players beat up on former Kansas players — like the good ol’ days, right?

Our old friend, now an SEC competitor at Arkansas, shared late Wednesday evening that he was tuned in for La Familia vs. JHX Hoops in the alumni championship of The Basketball Tournament. Archie Goodwin, Willie Cauley-Stein, Andrew Harrison, DeAndre Liggins, Jon Hood and Twany Beckham all played for Coach Cal during their time together in Lexington, and now, they’re one win away from $2 million repping their old school.

Calipari is proud of their win and of the way they continue to represent Kentucky basketball, no matter where they are at this stage of their lives.

“Congratulations to La Familia who is playing in the TBT and made it to the championship game!” Calipari shared on social media. “I’m loving seeing guys in another championship game, in another final four and doing it for each other! Loving what I see from my guys!”

Congratulations to La Familia who is playing in the TBT and made it to the championship game! I’m loving seeing guys in another championship game, in another final four and doing it for each other! Loving what I see from my guys! — John Calipari (@CoachCalArk) July 30, 2026

Hood and Beckham were juniors on that 2012 squad that beat Kansas in the national championship, while Liggins helped send the Wildcats to the Final Four in 2011, followed by Goodwin and Cauley-Stein suiting up in 2012-13 before the latter joined Harrison for back-to-back Final Fours in 2014 and 2015 in one of the greatest runs in the history of college basketball.

That group went a perfect 3-0 together against the Jayhawks in 2011, 2012 and 2014, the latter a 72-40 blowout victory in the Champions Classic — an all-timer for the Wildcats.

Leading by as many as 23 points at Historic Memorial Coliseum, it kind of felt like that one tonight, didn’t it? We’ll call it Mario Chalmers revenge for you, Coach.

Some good memories shared, but now, it’s time for the ultimate prize on Sunday with cash money on the line.