Coach Cal makes a push for Jasper Johnson

Not so fast on Jasper Johnson to Alabama? It now sounds like an old friend is throwing his hat into the ring on the former top-30 recruit out of Lexington, who is transferring from Kentucky after one season in the blue and white.

Larry Vaught, who has been a friend of the Johnson family for decades, is the go-to source on all things Jasper — and he says Coach Cal is interested.

Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide have been seen as overwhelming favorites to land him basically since things went south on Johnson’s freshman season at Kentucky. When inconsistent playing time overlapped with inconsistent production, all eyes turned toward Tuscaloosa. That chatter only increased when Hubert Davis was fired at North Carolina, the former four-star’s other finalist out of high school alongside UK and Bama.

Now, Arkansas is in the mix and plans to meet with Jasper ‘in the next few days,’ Vaught is reporting. The Hogs join four other schools within the league that are trying to steal the 6-5 guard from his hometown Wildcats.

“(Jasper Johnson’s) recruiting has taken a big turn as I am hearing (John Calipari) — who offered Jasper Johnson when he was coaching at UK — plans to meet with the guard in the next few days,” he wrote. “At least five SEC schools I know of now in pursuit of (him).”

Calipari, as you likely remember, offered Johnson out of high school and prioritized the local standout early. He told KSR at the time that the former Kentucky coach had told him his playing style was a fit after watching him multiple times in person.

At the time, he believed Jasper could be a superstar.

“He wants me to go out there and be the best player in the country. I think he really believes in me,” he told KSR. “That was a motivation for me. And then he told me he was going to offer me. I said, ‘Thank you, coach.’”

His father, Dennis Johnson — a former All-SEC pass-rusher at Kentucky on the gridiron — said the offer to play for Calipari for his Wildcats was a life-changing moment for him as a dad.

“You’d be lying if you said you didn’t want your son to get that offer. That’s my alma mater, I loved my time at the University of Kentucky. My wife went there, you know? A lot of our family members are UK fans,” he added. “That was one of the big moments of my life. Like dang, I can’t believe we’re sitting here in Cal’s office and he offered Jasper a scholarship.

“It’s something I’ll definitely cherish. It’s a blessing, man.”

He experienced one side of it with Kentucky already, but will he experience the other with Coach Cal? The Arkansas coach is now interested.