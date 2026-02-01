Coach Cal says Kentucky out-toughed Arkansas: 'Give them credit.'

How did Kentucky pull off the win in Fayetteville? John Calipari says Arkansas got out-toughed inside Bud Walton Arena and Mark Pope‘s group deserves credit for fighting harder when adversity hit for both teams.

“We just got a lot of stuff to learn, but give them credit,” Coach Cal said at the podium following the Wildcats’ 85-77 victory. “This was Kentucky coming in more desperate than us, played way rougher than we played and came up with balls that we just didn’t come up with. … You got to give them credit, they made us play a certain way.”

He said in the days leading up to the game that Coach Pope is the man for the job in Lexington, but it’s easier to prop someone else up when they’re struggling and you’re shining. How does he feel about it with the roles reversed? No different.

But he’s not in the back-patting mood with his team needing to regroup coming off a tough loss.

“I think he’s doing a terrific job. I’ve said it. When you struggle and then you get your team playing right, it means you’re coaching. I think he’s doing great. I think he’s the right guy for that job. They beat us — and it’s kind of like my team. We went in last year and we were more desperate than his team. This year, his team came in here more desperate than my team.

“But yeah, I don’t give advice to other coaches. I’m struggling myself.”

Fair enough. Check out everything Coach Cal had to say after taking the loss on his home floor:

“I like my team.”

