The Coaches Poll Preseason Top 25 is out. Which teams are on Kentucky's schedule?

It’s almost football time in the Bluegrass, BBN — and nothing will come easy to kick off the Will Stein era.

On Tuesday, USA Today dropped its Coaches Poll Top 25 preseason rankings for the upcoming college football season. To no surprise, Kentucky was not listed among the Top 25, but it was a bit of a shock to see the Wildcats fail to receive a single vote by the coaches. Hell, UK even picked up a vote to win the Southeastern Conference at SEC Media Days last month, but the nation’s coaches aren’t buying the Stein hype just yet.

But Kentucky being “snubbed” of a top 25 vote is not what we’re here to talk about in this article. Looking at the complete Top 25 — along with the teams just outside of the mix receiving votes — it’s going to be a difficult path to bowl eligibility for the Wildcats this fall.

We already know that Kentucky’s 2026 schedule is a tough one. Nine SEC games are not for the faint of heart. But in the words of Coach Stein, “if you’re scared, go to church.” Ironically, praying might be the best path to UK exceeding expectations in year one. Before the Coaches Poll even came out, ESPN already ranked UK as having the fourth-hardest schedule in the country. And now that we have preseason rankings to compare the predicted strength of schedule to, it’s easy to see why.

Below is Kentucky’s 2026 football schedule, along with each opponent’s preseason slot in the Coaches Poll. Of note, Stein is a voter in this poll, but you’re not allowed to vote for your own school.

DATE/OPPONENT COACHES POLL RANKING Sept. 5 vs. Youngstown State N/A Sept. 12 vs. Alabama No. 11 Sept. 19 @ Texas A&M No. 8 Sept. 26 vs. South Alabama N/A Oct. 3 @ South Carolina No. 30 (receiving 50 points) Oct. 10 vs. LSU No. 13 Oct. 17 @ Oklahoma No. 9 Oct. 24 vs. Vanderbilt No. 33 (receiving 37 points) Nov. 7 @ Tennessee No. 18 Nov. 14 vs. Florida No. 27 (receiving 147 points) Nov. 21 @ Missouri No. 25 Nov. 28 vs. Louisville No. 26 (receiving 153 points)

10 of Kentucky’s 12 games next season will be against teams considered to be among the top 35 in the country. The two “buy games” against Youngstown State and South Alabama are the only ones that we can go ahead and mark down as wins. Let’s break it down like this: Kentucky will face four top 15 teams next season and six in the top 25, plus four more ranked between 26-33. Five of those games will come on the road, too.

Stein’s first chance to prove everyone wrong won’t take long, though. That matchup with No. 11 Alabama in Week 2 at Kroger Field will have the full attention of the SEC world. We’re a little over a month out from the season-opener.