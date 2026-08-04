Coleton Price on Kentucky, Kenny Minchey and "five guys, 10 eyes, one lens"

Following Will Stein’s guest spot on KSR’s live broadcast from Media Days, the Wildcats’ new starting center joined the program. Coleton Price spent around 10 minutes with the show before running off for the team photo at Kroger Field. Price, who grew up in Bowie, Texas, and played the last four seasons at Baylor, touched on several topics during his brief KSR interview, including his decision to transfer, playing in the SEC, and the talent around him on the new Big Blue Wall.

Here’s what we learned from and about Kentucky’s new center.

Why Kentucky

After spending his whole life in Texas, Price moved to Lexington, Kentucky, for his final season of college football this fall. He named several reasons for leaving Baylor to become a Kentucky Wildcat, led by his belief in the new regime under Will Stein.

“The coaching staff, first off,” Price explained. “I believed in what they had, the offensive scheme they have that Stein brought in, a pro-style offense. I felt like it would be really good for me to go to the next level coming from here.”

He has belief in the program, too, and shared his goal to move Kentucky up the SEC ranks. He named programs like Alabama and even Ole Miss and Auburn as schools that you think of when you think about the SEC.

“I want UK to be thought of like that, so I definitely wanted to be the change here in this O line and I want to help lead this place.”

Excitement about Kentucky’s offensive line

Stein made rebuilding Kentucky’s offensive line a priority with his first Kentucky roster. That included signing Price, one of the top centers in the country, among several other top available talents.

“Oh, man. I couldn’t be any more happy,” Price said of his fellow lineman. “Come on. You got Lance (Heard), Olaus (Alinen), Teg (Tshabola), and we’re keeping Malachi (Wood), so that’s amazing. Being able to play next to those guys will be a dream come true for sure.”

He added, “A lot of snaps were played between us, and so I think the camaraderie with one another, whether it’s in the film room or practice, we’re all on the same page.”

His catch phrase

Discussing preseason hype around the offensive line, Price said he appreciates the outside buzz about Kentucky, but doesn’t believe that any of it matters until you get on the field. Then, he revealed a new line that stuck with the KSR crew.

“You got five guys, 10 eyes, and you want to all look through one lens,” Price said. “So you want to get everyone on the same page and everyone going together.”

Five guys, 10 eyes, one lens.

Analysis of Kenny Minchey

Behind Price on the field will be another high-profile Kentucky signee. Quarterback Kenny Minchey is also new to Kentucky, and Price loves what he’s seen of the Notre Dame transfer.

When asked for his QB analysis, Price said, “Dude. I mean, the smartest guy I’ve probably been around for sure. I mean, he can check plays when we need it. He can put us in the right situation whenever it’s needed. If you want a guy leading the place, it’s definitely him in the huddle for sure. And so I couldn’t be happier.

“Amazing. Pinpoint accurate. Short-yard, far throws, down the field, whatever shots you want, he’s going to get.”

Wanting to play in the SEC

Price played high-level football at Baylor, but saw an opportunity to play against the best of the best in the SEC. He wants the challenges he’ll face each Saturday, which is another reason why he became a Wildcat.

“Iron sharpens iron,” he said. “I want the best in front of me. I want to play against the best, so you can be the best. You can’t just say you’re the best and you’re playing against the worst. Going to the SEC is definitely one of the things I wanted to give me better competition.”

A married man

Outside of football, Price is already a married man. He married his bride during the football season last fall, making the most of Baylor’s October bye week with a wedding.

“I wanted to tie the knot, man,” he told the show.

Listen to Coleton Price on Kentucky Sports Radio

Find the full conversation with Price at the end of Hour 1 following Will Stein’s interview.

Listen to Hour 2 here.