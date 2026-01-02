Baylor starting center Coleton Price will visit Kentucky
The transfer portal officially opened on Friday. Kentucky’s new coaching staff is now getting targets on campus and will look to secure some commitments quickly as a big roster build is underway. KSR reported on some of the initial reporters when the clocked reached midnight. Now we know of another early visitor.
KSR has learned that Baylor center Coleton Price arrived in Lexington on Friday for a visit. The Wildcats are currently seen as a major contender for the class of 2022 signee who spent four seasons in Dave Aranda‘s program.
The three-star prospect took a redshirt season in 2022. During the 2023 campaign, Baylor inserted the young player in at center halfway through the season. Coleton Price never let go of that position. The 318-pound interior offensive lineman started the final six games of the 2023 season. That led to 13 starts in 2024. Price came back in 2025 and started all 12 games as a redshirt junior. The transfer with one year of eligibility remaining has started 31 consecutive games.
Top 10
- 1Live
Transfer Portal Opens
UK has visitors lined up.
- 2New
Sam Leavitt
UK in the mix for top Transfer Portal QB
- 3New
CJ Baxter
Texas RB transfer will visit UK
- 4Trending
Cutter Boley
expected to transfer...
- 5Hot
Cats upset No. 5 LSU!
Tonie Morgan hits game-winning 3
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Kentucky needs five new starters on the offensive line. New offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich is taking on a heavy rebuild. Multiple transfer targets will be on campus this weekend. Coleton Price will be one of he most important ones as a potential plug and play center.
Head on a swivel season is here.
Visit List: Who Kentucky will host after the transfer portal opened
Kentucky Football Portal Tracker
We’re now up to 14 Kentucky players expected to hit the transfer portal. The portal window officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes Jan. 16.
- LB Landyn Watson
- EDGE Steven Soles Jr.
- QB Stone Saunders
- WR David Washington Jr.
- WR Preston Bowman
- CB Nasir Addison
- DT Austin Ramsey
- WR Troy Stellato
- DL Javeon Campbell
- CB DJ Waller Jr.
- EDGE Jacob Smith
- DL Jerod Smith II
- WR Montavin Quisenberry
- QB Cutter Boley
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard