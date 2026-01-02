Baylor starting center Coleton Price will visit Kentucky

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday. Kentucky’s new coaching staff is now getting targets on campus and will look to secure some commitments quickly as a big roster build is underway. KSR reported on some of the initial reporters when the clocked reached midnight. Now we know of another early visitor.

KSR has learned that Baylor center Coleton Price arrived in Lexington on Friday for a visit. The Wildcats are currently seen as a major contender for the class of 2022 signee who spent four seasons in Dave Aranda‘s program.

The three-star prospect took a redshirt season in 2022. During the 2023 campaign, Baylor inserted the young player in at center halfway through the season. Coleton Price never let go of that position. The 318-pound interior offensive lineman started the final six games of the 2023 season. That led to 13 starts in 2024. Price came back in 2025 and started all 12 games as a redshirt junior. The transfer with one year of eligibility remaining has started 31 consecutive games.

Kentucky needs five new starters on the offensive line. New offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich is taking on a heavy rebuild. Multiple transfer targets will be on campus this weekend. Coleton Price will be one of he most important ones as a potential plug and play center.

Head on a swivel season is here.

Visit List: Who Kentucky will host after the transfer portal opened

We’re now up to 14 Kentucky players expected to hit the transfer portal. The portal window officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes Jan. 16.

LB Landyn Watson

EDGE Steven Soles Jr.

QB Stone Saunders

WR David Washington Jr.

WR Preston Bowman

CB Nasir Addison

DT Austin Ramsey

WR Troy Stellato

DL Javeon Campbell

CB DJ Waller Jr.

EDGE Jacob Smith

DL Jerod Smith II

WR Montavin Quisenberry

QB Cutter Boley

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.