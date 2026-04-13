Colgate PG Jalen Cox Sets Kentucky Visit

A busy week for Kentucky basketball just got busier. Colgate point guard Jalen Cox is the latest player to set a visit to Kentucky.

The 6-foot-3 combo guard will take an official visit to Kentucky on Wednesday, April 15, his agency, GSE Worldwide, tells KSR. Cox is also set to visit Creighton (April 13) and Maryland (April 14).

Cox had a Zoom meeting with the Kentucky staff last Thursday. Currently ranked No. 179 nationally and No. 15 among combo guards in the On3 Industry Portal Rankings, Cox averaged 17.9 points per game as a junior during the 2025-26 season. Standing 6-3, 180 pounds, the Los Angeles native added 5.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in 34.1 minutes per contest across 31 outings this season. He’s steadily improved his production each season in college, going from 4.5 PPG as a freshman to 11.9 PPG as a sophomore before his jump to mid-major stardom as a junior.

The list of accolades is long. Cox was named to the All-Patriot League First Team in 2025-26 and the Patriot League All-Defensive Team in back-to-back seasons. He had 13 games of 20-plus points with three 30-balls, shooting 48.6 percent from the field, 39.4 percent from three, and 57.1 percent at the line as a freshman. His career splits are an impressive 51/34/81.

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