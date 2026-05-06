College Football Coaches want a 24-Team CFP and No Conference Championship Games

The 12-team College Football Playoff is only two years old, yet nobody wants to let the cake bake. Decision-makers are ready to take action now to make significant changes to the CFP.

Ross Dellenger reports the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) voted on recommendations to significantly change the college football calendar.

One of them makes a ton of sense: End the season by mid-January. Next year’s CFP National Championship Game is scheduled for January 25. That’s after most schools have already started their spring semester. Rosters for the following season need to be locked in by then. And another thing, the season is long enough. Why continue to drag it out until almost February?

In order to accomplish this goal, the AFCA wants to eliminate conference championship games. In the era of mega-conferences, determining who should play in those games is often decided by tiebreakers. Why not just get rid of them? Well, they make a lot of money for those leagues, and Greg Sankey doesn’t want the SEC Championship Games to go away.

“Remember the days of old when everybody talked about, we need to determine champions on the field? Well, what do we do in the SEC Championship Game? We determine champions on the field,” Sankey said on The Paul Finebaum Show last week.

"Remember the days of old when everybody talked about we need to determine champions on the field…"



– @GregSankey talking the importance of the SECCG pic.twitter.com/zE2dgG4Tj7 — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) April 29, 2026

There are two other pieces of the puzzle. In these recommendations, the CFP would begin a week after the regular season ends. That’s when the Army-Navy Game is played. In this proposal, they would keep their exclusive broadcast window, but the game would likely take place between a couple of CFP games.

Then there’s the big one. The AFCA wants “the maximum number of participants” in the College Football Playoff. That would mean a 24-team Playoff.

Twenty-four? It took years to just get four, and now they want to go to 24? Are there even 12 teams worth making a CFP, let alone twice as many?

For many college football fans, like those in Kentucky, an enormous CFP does create more potential opportunities to play postseason football. A path to the Playoff doesn’t seem so difficult if 6-8 SEC teams can make it. Mark Stoops fielded a couple of teams that would be among the top 24 in the country. If he could do it, then another coach could make the unimaginable possible in the future. Why not?

It seems like a crazy idea, but that’s all it is, an idea. The AFCA is filled with prominent decision-makers in the sports world, but they hold no power in actually making CFP decisions. These are simply recommendations. Will anyone listen? You can expect to see plenty of rhetoric around an expanded CFP and potential changes to college football’s calendar throughout the summer.