College GameDay sounds off on Kentucky: 'Fans are absolutely unrealistic' but Cats 'disappointing by 'any objective standard'

Kentucky came in with national championship dreams and the payroll to back that up, proudly spending the most money on its roster of anyone in the sport — a Ferrari reported $22 million. The on-court product has not backed up the car brand, price tag or the winningest tradition in college basketball history.

Those things were addressed in Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s College GameDay when previewing the Wildcats’ matchup at Arkansas for Mark Pope vs. Coach Cal Vol. 2.

Jay Bilas, who has seen this team up close as a color commentator on multiple occasions, was the first to call Pope’s second group a major disappointment. Sure, the injuries have been problematic essentially from day one, but that doesn’t excuse the absolute butt-kickings the Wildcats have taken. His biggest issue, generally speaking, is with the defense.

“By any objective standard, Kentucky’s been disappointing,” Bilas said on ESPN. “They’ve had some injuries that have been really debilitating — that’s been a problem. Losing Kam Williams with a broken foot, Jaland Lowe is out for the season with his shoulder, Jayden Quaintance hasn’t been available, but I expected them to be an elite defensive team, and they’ve not been that. That’s been probably the biggest disappointment for Kentucky.

“Think about this: they’ve played eight games away from home, and they’ve been down double digits in all eight. They’ve been blown out multiple times. They got worked at Louisville, blown out against Gonzaga, blown out by Vanderbilt. They’ve been a Jekyll and Hyde team. They’ve got to get it together because this is their stretch run.”

Fellow Dukie Jay Williams shared a similar take, bringing up the cost and return on investment for Pope. Again, injuries have played a role, but under no circumstance is an eight-seed appropriate for this program and the fan reaction is justified.

“They’ve either been run out of the gym or they’ve had crazy comebacks on the road,” Williams added. “The biggest caveat on top of all of the things you said, in conjunction with the injuries, is when you pay a supposed $22 million for a roster that is trending toward an eight-seed. It’s not going to make your fanbase happy.”

As for this individual matchup, Andraya Carter is concerned that things could get worse before it gets better for the Cats, taking on one of the best offenses in college basketball while struggling defensively. Does Kentucky have the horses to run with Arkansas, led by Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas?

She just likes this group of Razorbacks and how they fit together much more than the Wildcats.

“It’s hard with injuries, so I do want to give credit to the injuries,” she said. “What I think about with this game and Kentucky fans being even more upset if they go and lose is what Kentucky is struggling with defensively is what I think Arkansas is good at offensively. I like Arkansas’ pieces so much better as a team when I look at the guys that they have on the floor, than I do Kentucky’s right now.”

Seth Greenberg is a longtime Coach Cal friend and confidant, so it shouldn’t surprise you that he’s taking Arkansas’ position right now over Kentucky’s — but he also has something to say to Big Blue Nation about their part in this disappointing season for the Cats.

Sure, things have been ugly and Pope needs to get things figured out, but fans who expect UK to go undefeated every single year need a reality check about the current landscape of college basketball. Juggernauts are harder and harder to come by with NIL and the transfer portal with the playing field leveled for everyone to have a real shot to compete.

“I think there’s a bigger issue: Kentucky fans are absolutely unrealistic. They think they’re supposed to win every single game,” Greenberg said. “In the world of college athletics and the last couple years of college athletics, more good players are going across different schools — 13 or 14 schools made the NCAA Tournament from the SEC. Kansas was picked sixth in the Big 12. It is a microcosm of what is going on where the good players are spreading out throughout the landscape.

“The whole idea is — Big Blue Nation is great, and they have expectation. That’s great. But you know what? It’s harder to do what they did in the past because there are now more players in the game.”

Hopefully Kentucky can prove the panel wrong and get the fanbase fired up about a run down the stretch. We don’t want to think about the alternative right now.