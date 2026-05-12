What the arbitration win for College Sports Commission means

There were 18 Nebraska football players who were denied NIL deals in an arbitration case with the College Sports Commission (CSC). This denial of third-party NIL agreements made a huge splash in the college sports space and is something that supporters may want to be play closer attention to.

The business of college sports can be confusing, ridiculous, and hard to follow. So consider this your cheat sheet in an effort to simplify the latest big news story to come out of the NIL world. Why does this matter? What does this mean? How does this affect Kentucky?

KSR has you covered.

Arbitrator upholds College Sports Commission’s ruling in Nebraska NIL case

Nebraska NIL deals through a multi-media rights company were rejected

The CSC is a recently established regulatory body created by power conferences to govern Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rules, revenue-sharing, and more following the House settlement. This body helps determine what deals are legitimate and what are not through the “NIL Go” clearinghouse that reviews any NIL deal over $600. These deals must be “fair market value” and cannot be what is considered “pay-for-play”. An act or service must be performed to receive the funds. This is additional money players can receive outside of rev-share payments that come directly from the schools.

The clearinghouse rejected the outside the cap deals submitted by 18 Nebraska football players. That deal included money coming to the athletes from PlayFly. That is a multi-media rights (MMR) company that works as a partner with the University of Nebraska to help maximize revenue.

As part of the settlement, a neutral arbitrator can be used to deliver a final ruling if the CSC rejects a deal. In the first extensive case, the arbitrator rule in favor of the CSC.

“We are pleased with the arbitrator’s decision to affirm the CSC’s fact-based application of the

rules,” said Bryan Seeley, CEO of the College Sports Commission. “This process shows the

system is working as intended: a decision we made was challenged and a neutral arbitrator

assessed the facts to inform a final decision. We hope and expect that the student-athletes will

submit new deals that comply with the rules, so we can promptly review them.”

Everyone will soon know who Bryan Seeley is and what the College Sports Commission does

What is an associated entity?

In its original denial, the CSC ruled that PlayFly is an associated entity of the University of Nebraska. That violates the rules of the settlement.

Playfly, as Nebraska’s multimedia rights (MMR) partner and the purported sponsor of the

deals at issue, meets the definition of an Associated Entity under the settlement rules. The deals did not satisfy the Valid Business Purpose rule as they did not include goods

or services offered to the general public for profit. The deals did not include the direct activation of student-athletes’ NIL rights as required

by the rules and instead amounted to “warehousing” of those rights. CSC release

So there are a few things to go over here.

— An associated entity is a third-party organization that is closely linked to an institution and is therefore subject to scrutiny regarding payments to student-athletes. MMRs qualify for this. The biggest takeaway from this entire ruling is that the arbitrator supports the CSC’s ruling on MMRs being an associated entity.

— These deals submitted by PlayFly and Nebraska did not include any acts and services to receive a payment. So they are essentially seen as pay-for-play. That is not allowed. There must be a valid business purpose. That can be an autograph, podcast appearance, or something else that requires service for a payment. An MMR just giving money to a player is not allowed.

— Warehousing is when a company buys the NIL rights of an athlete to use in the future but doesn’t provide specific tasks the athlete must complete. This is currently happening with apparel companies and MMRs as a way to secure player compensation outside of rev-share payments. This is a way to circumvent the rev-share cap. The CSC claims this violates the settlement. Now they have a neutral-party ruling in their favor.

The Nebraska players can still “submit revised third-party NIL deals that comply with the rules for the CSC’s review” again. These will most likely need to include some type of work service to get passed.

Could this ruling be challenged in court?

The simple answer when operating in this space is yes.

The Nebraska State Attorney General could get involved by suing. The state recently passed a law that prohibits the CSC or any other college sports governing body from punishing student-athletes from taking money NIL deals from a third-party. There has been no movement on this yet.

There’s also a trial coming up in this matter involving the plaintiff attorneys in the House settlement case. They are challenging the CSC’s enforcement on May 27. This case will be heard in front of the House settlement judge over the concept of an associated entity. If they win, that could nullify this recent ruling.

Will this all hold? We won’t have to wait long to find out.

What does this mean for Kentucky?

Kentucky is not in business with PlayFly, but the university is in business with JMI. JMI is an MMR that is heavily assisting with NIL. That means submitting deals to the CSC to get players made outside of the rev-share cap. Everything Nebraska just went through applies for UK. Both schools are operating in the same pace with the same rules and regulations.

The biggest difference is that the seven-figure deals that Nebraska and PlayFly submitted did not include any work services. This move was seemingly done in an effort to push the envelope. The deals were ultimately denied and went to arbitration where the CSC won. Now Nebraska and PlayFly are expected to resubmit deals that could be smaller and include some services to check the “valid business purpose” box.

The 18 Nebraska players are in the process of resubmitting revised NIL deals based on what was learned in the arbitration process, source tells @YahooSports.



While it does not eliminate any future legal action from the state's AG, the first step is a resubmission. https://t.co/hjVcPDQilc — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 11, 2026

For Kentucky and everyone else must check the boxes that the CSC wants checked or take the governing body to arbitration.

The rising cost of roster-building remains a big factor

College football and men’s basketball rosters keep getting more expensive. Remember when Kentucky had the most expensive hoops roster last year? Well, multiple teams are expected to exceed that $22 million figure in 2026-27. That money to fund the roster is not coming directly from the rev-share cap.

Schools have $21.3 million to spend in rev-share for this upcoming school year. That figure must be spread out throughout the entire athletic department. Most power conference football rosters cost more than that figure. Many men’s college basketball rosters are approaching that number. The pie is only so big. Athletic departments have to figure out other ways to fund rosters. The most popular move now is handing over NIL rights to MMR companies to secure deals.

The CSC believes that this “warehousing” violates the settlement and is illegal. There must be a “valid business purpose” for these deals to go through. So MMRs are going to have to get more creative in how they create deals for student-athletes or we could see some more cases start to go to arbitration.

There is always the threat of the NCAA and CSC rulings being challenged in court, but if they hold up, this governing body will have a valid way to enforce rules and prevent some of the NIL craziness we’ve seen develop over the last few years. If arbitration wins start to stack up, the CSC will have some teeth and could finally bring some order and structure to the NIL world.

What happens if some of the guaranteed deals made in recruiting to agents aren’t met because NIL deals are denied by the CSC? We could find out in the next school year. This could get messy.