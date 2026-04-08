Collin Chandler has entered the transfer portal

Mark Pope‘s first-ever addition at Kentucky following his move from BYU two offseasons ago has decided to explore his transfer options going into year three. Collin Chandler, coming off a breakthrough season in Lexington, is in the portal.

The 6-5 guard out of Farmington, Utah was a role player off the bench as a freshman before emerging as a go-to starter as a sophomore, playing in all 36 games with 31 starts. He finished the season averaging 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while leading the team with 73 made 3-pointers on 41.0 percent shooting from deep. Chandler was a dagger-thrower in SEC play, averaging 10.5 points on 45.7 percent from three, leading the conference among players with at least 42 makes in that stretch — only two players in all of high-major college basketball finishing ahead of No. 5 against league competition.

Chandler earned the nickname “Captain Clutch” for coming up big in key moments this season, including his go-ahead shot with 32 seconds to go in a home win vs. Tennessee, earning a steal and go-ahead assist on Otega Oweh’s bucket to beat the Volunteers in Knoxville, finding Malachi Moreno on a full-court heave for his game-winner at LSU and hitting the dagger vs. Ole Miss with under a minute to go to seal the victory, among others.

He only averaged 2.7 points in 30 games as a freshman, but hit a 3-pointer in each of the team’s final seven games and scored 60 of his 82 total points over the final 11 games of the season — finding his groove to close out year one and building upon that momentum in year two.

Now, he’s exploring his transfer options in the portal, joining Jaland Lowe, Denzel Aberdeen, Mo Dioubate, Andrija Jelavic, Brandon Garrison and Jasper Johnson.