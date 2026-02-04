Collin Chandler has seen the denim uniforms -- and he gives them a 10/10: 'They're awesome.'

Kentucky has business to take care of against the Oklahoma Sooners — “they’re super dangerous,” as Trent Noah said leading up to the mid-week matchup. No trap game for these Wildcats, even with eight straight SEC losses and Porter Moser’s seat heating up.

“We’ve got to be level-headed and ready to go Wednesday — we have a huge one coming up,” he said.

UK enters that one as a 9.5-point favorite with KenPom giving the blue and white an 81 percent chance to win with a projected score of 81-71. That’s one Mark Pope’s squad needs to be able to handle, and do it handily. After that, though, the attention turns toward the rivalry rematch against Tennessee, with the Volunteers coming to town on Saturday.

And with that comes the unveiling of the long-awaited denim throwback uniforms to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Kentucky’s 1996 national championship squad, captained by Pope himself. The Converse Cons Blue sneakers are being reintroduced and the first run of gear is already on sale (and going quickly).

There are plenty more surprises in store throughout the week post-Oklahoma, so be on the lookout for those, BBN. Could a denim suit be in the works for Pope as the leader of this push?

It may not be that extreme, but he’s ready to go for Saturday.

“Man, I’m bringing the goods, baby,” Pope said. “It’s going to be really fun. We’ll have all of the appropriate gear. I’m being vague because I’m not sure what I’m allowed to disclose yet, but this will be a special week for us.”

As for the players, they’re excited to bring back the uniforms that are 30 years in the making, honoring one of the best teams in the history of the sport.

Noah hasn’t seen them with his own two eyes quite yet, but he’s excited for the nostalgia.

“I have not, no. But I know they’ll do a great job with them and they’ll be fire. I’m excited to wear those,” he said. “… I’m a fan. I like how a lot of different clothing brands are pushing out regular stuff in denim, like hats. Then the Books (Devin Booker’s first sneaker, the Nike Book 1) came out, the denim Books. I’m a fan, I like it. I’m excited to wear them.”

As for Collin Chandler, he actually worked out in denim Kentucky shorts back in May — the first real teaser for BBN — so he’s plenty familiar.

Then he got his eyes on the real thing this season. And fortunately for us, they apparently live up to the hype.

“I think they’ll be sweet,” Chandler said. “I think it’ll be sweet for the fanbase to bring those back and bring back some memories for the longtime fans of BBN. I think they’re cool. They’re awesome. … It’ll be a good time to reminisce.”

His grade?

“I’ll give them a 10, of course.”

We’ll get to see for ourselves on Saturday when the Cats take on the Vols.

First, though, it’s time to beat the Sooners.