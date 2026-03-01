Collin Chandler’s Field of 68 Interview Interrupted by 'Collin Curry' Shouts from Kentucky

Collin Chandler had quite the game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, scoring a career-high 23 points. He went 6-for-8 from three-point range, which drew some lofty comparisons.

After the game, Chandler did a postgame interview with Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster of The Field of 68. During the interview, Chandler was asked about his and the team’s transformation throughout the season.

“You go through ebbs and flows of the season, and I think, correct me if I’m wrong, but as a team we weren’t clicking at what we wanted to. It takes a lot to turn that around,” Chandler said before being interrupted.

“Collin Curry,” a voice said in the background. “Collin Curry.”

Kentucky Played a ‘Complete Game’

During Kentucky’s win over Vanderbilt, UK made it clear who was in control throughout. The Cats led for 38 minutes in the win and trailed for only 18 seconds.

“It was a complete game,” Chandler said. “It was really important for our team to see that, to feel it, so we know how to replicate, and know that we can replicate it. We can play a complete game like that. Man, it was fun.”

This was a massive shift from Kentucky’s 80-55 loss to the Commodores in January. UK learned from the first game.

“This Vandy team, they test your physicality, your toughness, so that was a big point for us, especially with what happened last time,” Chandler said. “It was a big point to come out and make a statement early. I thought we did just that. We had, really, from everybody, a lot of contributions in that aspect of the game.”

Jeff Goodman asked Collin Chandler what he would title a book about Kentucky’s 2025-26 season. Chandler said, “Give me a month to think about it, and I’ll come up with a good title.”

“It’s been full of experiences, full of experiences. It’s been hard at times, but I think we’ve done a good job of taking the hard and turning it into something good. That’s all you can do. We have a decision to make, and I think we’ve done good at getting back up and continuing to go, which has made the season fun.”