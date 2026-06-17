Collin Chandler loved his time at Kentucky, but knew he was going to BYU once in the portal

If it wasn’t Kentucky, it was always going to be BYU for Collin Chandler.

And that’s not too surprising to hear. Chandler was born and raised in Utah. He committed to the Cougars when Mark Pope was still the head coach, fully intending to suit up for his home-state team once he returned from his two-year mission trip. But his loyalty to Pope won out, leading him to spend a couple of years in the Bluegrass State.

When Chandler elected to enter his name in the transfer portal following his sophomore season at Kentucky, most expected that he’d land back home at BYU. It didn’t take long for that to come to fruition. Now he’s going through summer practices with the Cougars for Pope’s replacement, head coach Kevin Young.

During his first media availability of the summer on Tuesday, Chandler touched on his stint with the Wildcats and how quickly the process moved with BYU once he hit the portal. He says his junior season was always going to be spent at either Kentucky or BYU.

“I loved my time at Kentucky,” Chandler said. “If I was leaving Kentucky, it was going to be to come home to come play at BYU. There wasn’t any talks with any other schools. I knew I was either coming home or staying there because I loved my time there and enjoyed it.”

Chandler has been complimentary about Kentucky and Pope since he left Lexington, but it’s no secret that Utah is where he’d prefer to be. The Farmington native expects to have a more impactful role in 2026-27, too.

“I think I’ll have a lot more opportunity to play off the bounce, to play off the dribble, make decisions,” he said.

Chandler explained that, as a freshman at UK, he was strictly in the game to play defense — running around screens and using his effort to keep himself on the floor. Year two with the Wildcats was all about his outside shooting. He connected on 43.5 percent of his 4.9 three-point attempts per outing in 2025-26. He’s hoping to add another layer or two to his game in Provo.

“He honestly surprised me with how talented he is,” BYU guard Rob Wright III said of his new teammate. “Because at Kentucky, I mean, I don’t think he got to show his full capacity of what he could do.”

Chandler was far from a perfect player at Kentucky, but with some fine-tuning of his game this offseason, he should have no shortage of opportunities next season in the Big 12.