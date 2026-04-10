Collin Chandler releases statement in wake of transfer decision: 'I am returning home.'
Collin Chandler released a statement on Thursday night regarding his decision to enter the transfer portal.
In his statement, Chandler thanked Kentucky and the Big Blue Nation for supporting him over the last two seasons, ending it by saying that he is “returning home” to his home state of Utah to mull over his transfer decision. Chandler, who averaged 9.7 points per game on 41 percent three-point shooting last season for the Wildcats, announced his intentions to transfer on Wednesday.
I am so grateful to Coach Pope, the assistant coaches and staff, my teammates, and the University of Kentucky and BBN for the last 2 years.
You welcomed me into your family with open arms, were patient with me, and supported me every step of the way.
You helped me grow so much — not just as a player, but as a man.
You will always be family to me.
I am returning home and excited for the work and challenges ahead.
That last line might be a bit confusing on first glance, but this is not a commitment statement to any new school or him announcing a return to UK — as Jacob Polacheck of KSR+ clarified. That being said, Chandler has received multiple RPM picks since entering the portal calling for him to land at BYU. He was previously committed to the Cougars in high school when Mark Pope was still the head coach.
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It was reported by On3 earlier on Thursday that Chandler was keeping the door open on a potential return to Kentucky, but that no longer appears to be the case.
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