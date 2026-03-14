Collin Chandler should wear a helmet in the SEC Tournament
Collin Chandler should wear a helmet in the SEC Tournament. As president of his fan club, I may look into one for next year in Nashville.
Last year, it was his bloody eye that required three stitches. This year, a bloody nose.
Florida made Chandler bleed his own blood with a hit to the face from Alex Condon, ruled inadvertent after a review in the first half of Friday’s quarterfinal. Chandler was actually called for a foul on the play before Condon’s arm met Chandler’s face on the baseline. Chandler’s nose was dripping blood.
“It’s getting physical down there,” said Karl Ravech. “We’re seeing the physical nature of Alex Condon.”
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One last time from Nashville
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The Gators were physical all afternoon. Some could argue too physical, and the officials let them get away with it.
For Chandler, it was just another bloody day at the SEC Tournament. He also had a scary moment when he flipped over a Florida player and landed hard on the court.
Last year, it was Oklahoma that sent him reaching for a towel in Bridgestone Arena.
At this rate, Chandler is becoming the Mayhem guy of the SEC Tournament. He’s tough.
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