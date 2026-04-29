Collin Chandler's Transfer Forced Kenny McPeek to Rename a Horse

Occam’s razor tells us that the simplest explanation is often the correct one. This applies in the sport of horse racing.

Ahead of the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby, I spent countless nights studying the race to create the perfect wagering strategy. When the day of the race arrived, my wife placed a bet on Sovereignty, all because of a terrible song she listened to in high school by an artist named “Lady Sovereign.” When the race was over, I was a loser, and she was dancing, flaunting her winning ticket in my face.

Each horse racing program features hundreds of numbers for each horse. Sometimes, those numbers are irrelevant. A good name is all you need to make the right bet. That is why it is so important to properly name a horse.

Kenny McPeek has named many horses throughout his four-plus decades as a horse trainer. Oftentimes, bloodlines are incorporated into the name of a horse. Other times, it’s a blank slate. That’s when the UK grad feels inspired by his Kentucky basketball fandom.

Malachi Moreno created an unforgettable Kentucky basketball moment when Collin Chandler heaved a pass the length of the court at LSU. The 7-footer caught it clean and sank a game-winner at the buzzer. The moment inspired McPeek to name a horse “Malachi Miracle.” He was set to make his debut at Churchill Downs this week, but McPeek told KSR that a minor setback has forced them to push back his first start.

The person who made that pass had more than one great moment in the closing minutes of Kentucky wins last season. The most memorable secured a Wildcat win over Tennessee, inspiring Tom Hart to dub Chandler as “Captain Clutch.” McPeek loved that nickname so much, he named a horse Collin is Clutch.

“But we changed the name when he transferred,” McPeek told KSR. “I was so disappointed he left. We were big fans of his. But anyway, that’s the way it goes. In this day and age, they don’t stick around long.”

The transfer portal is a lot like the claiming race level of horse racing. Players and ponies are changing hands frequently. At least Chandler went back to BYU in time for the horse to be renamed Colonel Anderson.

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McPeek Prepares Right to Party for the Kentucky Derby

McPeek has entered 11 horses into the starting gate of the Kentucky Derby. For the 150th edition of the Derby, he made history. Mystik Dan’s win by a nose put McPeek in the Winner’s Circle one day after Thorpedo Anna won the Kentucky Oaks, becoming the first trainer since 1952 to win both featured races at Churchill Downs in the same year.

Mystik Dan cut the corner to hold on as an 18-1 winner. This year, he has an even longer shot to win the race. Right to Party finished second in the Withers, but has never raced outside of Aqueduct. Opening as a 30-1 long shot, a few things need to happen for Right to Party to bring McPeek a second Kentucky Derby victory.

“I like the draw, we drew good. He’s a grinder. He’s going to keep coming, keeping coming. His race in New York when he ran second in the Withers, he just keeps coming,” said McPeek.

“He’s a horse that’s going to need a pace setup. We’re going to need plenty of speed. They’re going to need to back up to him. I wouldn’t mind seeing a slower, heavier racetrack for him to have heavier ground to run into. He’s going to have to move his speed points up about 10. It’s going to be a challenge for him, but at the same time, he’s doing well, and we’re going to give it a run.”