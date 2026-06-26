Collin Chandler and his wife talk about his decision to leave Kentucky for BYU

Collin Chandler‘s decision to leave Kentucky for BYU was one of the biggest storylines of the offseason. Chandler originally committed to play for Mark Pope at BYU out of high school and, after his mission trip, followed Pope to Lexington, becoming his first Kentucky commit. Over two seasons, he carved a role for himself in Kentucky blue, earning the nickname “Captain Clutch” for his timely shots. Chandler was primed to be an integral part of Pope’s third squad, but once reports came out about how much BYU was offering him, his decision to leave became pretty understandable, especially coupled with the fact that he and his wife, Hannah, hail from Farmington, Utah, just an hour outside Provo.

Today, a clip of Chandler on a BYU podcast made the rounds on social media. At first, the quote seems like a subtle shot at Kentucky, which, as you might expect, got fans pretty riled up.

“What I cared about in my decision is that I wanted to be a part of a program that cares about their athletics, who have passion for the game, and for the sport, and energy. I think that was on perfect display for what I’d be experiencing as a Cougar.”

“I want to be a part of a program that cares about their athletics.” — Collin Chandler@collinchand13r opens up about what brought him back to BYU and why this program stood out above the rest.



Good things ahead for the Cougars.#GoCougs #BYUHoops #BYUBasketball #YsGuysLive pic.twitter.com/sV31vqR2NI — Y’s Guys Live (@YsGuysLive) June 26, 2026

What the tweet doesn’t mention is that Chandler is describing his unofficial visit to BYU in high school and decision to commit to the Cougars then, NOT his decision to leave Kentucky in April, which he pointed out on Twitter after seeing the backlash.

Not a shot a UK AT ALL! Love BBN and was talking about my high school experience. I love the passion that BYU has for their athletics and is what has drawn me to the 2 great programs I have played for🫶🏽 https://t.co/o8Q35hcofL — collin chandler (@collinchand13r) June 26, 2026

In fact, when asked about entering the portal, Chandler said he wouldn’t even discuss the possibility of leaving Kentucky with anyone until the season was over, out of respect to Pope and his teammates.

“It’s hard, especially in the environment of college basketball right now to stay focused on what you’re doing, so all I kind of shut down all talks whenever somebody tried to bring it up or the idea came up, all talks of of any portal stuff or anything before the season was over, because we’d given so much, I feel like I owed it to to the guys, to Coach Pope, to all the coaches, that we’ve put in so much to this team and doing what we want to do, and there’s been so many lows, there’s been so many highs to this season that I feel like we owe it to focus and and lock into the very end until it’s actually the buzzer sounded and it’s over.”

“And so I was pretty good with that. I don’t think we talked about it really at all before then, and then after the offseason hit, and it was kind of quick from there.”

Even though the topic had been off limits until the season ended, Chandler said he could tell Hannah knew which way he was leaning when he finally brought it up.

“We had a little bit of time to talk it over and think about it, but when I talked to Hannah about it, I think she kind of knew a little bit. She reads me, and she knows how I was feeling, and I think she kind of saw what was going on.”

“Yeah, just because it’s always a possibility, there’s a chance to go home, or there’s a chance to stay, obviously,” Hannah said. “But yeah, I think I kind of knew, and just family, and everyone talking about it, and him not wanting to talk about it, so they’d come talk to me about it, and they’re like, ‘Don’t tell Collin.'”

The transfer portal opened on April 7, the day after the national championship. Just four days later, Chandler committed to BYU, a decision he said he made while back home with his family in Farmington.

“We had come home when we actually had made the decision. We went to the temple with my parents. That was the night that we began to figure it out. And so we told my parents, and then we were on the ride home with my parents.”

Chandler even acknowledged the grief that some Kentucky fans have given his wife over his decision to transfer. Even before he entered the portal, there was speculation that Hannah wanted to return to Utah over staying in Lexington for another year.

“I’m very lucky that Hannah has been the most supportive person ever of whatever I feel like is best for my career at this moment, and for our family. It’s funny, Hannah’s actually gotten a lot of flak for my transfer, actually probably more than I have, because I think people think that she was swaying me a lot to come home, but seriously, it’s a lot of conversation, a lot of prayer together, and going off our feelings.”

All that said, if you’re looking for a reason to be upset at the Chandlers, maybe you can be outraged over their comparison of Provo to Lexington — but even then, Collin said the slower pace in Lexington gave the newlyweds more time to bond in their first year of marriage.

“Utah’s really fast-paced compared to Kentucky,” Hannah said.

“Like, when you know people, I feel like you have a lot more things to do,” Collin said. “We spent — which was actually great for us for our first year of marriage, because we got to spend so much time together in Kentucky. We got our close group of teammates and stuff there, but other than that, it’s just us, you know. We’re spending time together, hanging out together, and here, it feels like we’re go, go, go the whole time.”

Hear it all below, including 10 minutes about their childhood romance, their favorite movies, and date night activities. One of the podcast hosts is barefoot throughout it all, too.

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