Colorado QB Ryan Staub to Visit Kentucky
Kentucky’s search for a backup quarterback continues. The latest name to pop up is Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub.
Sources tell KSR+ that Staub is “likely” set to visit Kentucky on Friday, Jan. 9. He also has visits lined up to Ohio State and Cincinnati.
Staub, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound quarterback, started two games in three seasons at Colorado. He threw for 681 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions during his three-year career, adding eight rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. He split time at quarterback with two other Colorado starting quarterbacks during their season.
Kentucky already has a commitment from Notre Dame QB transfer Kenny Minchey. UK has hosted Elon QB Landen Clark for a visit, and is set to host JUCO QB Tre Guerra for a visit on Saturday.
Kentucky Free Agency Additions
We’re still less than a week into the transfer portal period, and the Wildcats have added 13 players to the 2026 Kentucky football roster.
- QB Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame
- IOL Coleton Price, Baylor
- LB Tavion Wallace, Arkansas
- DT Ahmad Breaux, LSU
- EDGE Antonio O’Berry, Gardner-Webb
- CB Hasaan Sykes, Western Carolina
- DB Aaron Gates, Florida
- IOL Max Anderson, Tennessee
- RB Jovantae Barnes, Oklahoma
- DT Jamarrion Harkless, Purdue
- OL Olaus Alinen, Alabama
- WR Xavier Daisy, UAB
- S Jordan Castell, Florida
