Colorado QB Ryan Staub to Visit Kentucky

Kentucky’s search for a backup quarterback continues. The latest name to pop up is Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub.

Sources tell KSR+ that Staub is “likely” set to visit Kentucky on Friday, Jan. 9. He also has visits lined up to Ohio State and Cincinnati.

Staub, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound quarterback, started two games in three seasons at Colorado. He threw for 681 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions during his three-year career, adding eight rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. He split time at quarterback with two other Colorado starting quarterbacks during their season.

Kentucky already has a commitment from Notre Dame QB transfer Kenny Minchey. UK has hosted Elon QB Landen Clark for a visit, and is set to host JUCO QB Tre Guerra for a visit on Saturday.

Kentucky Free Agency Additions

We’re still less than a week into the transfer portal period, and the Wildcats have added 13 players to the 2026 Kentucky football roster.

Want more Kentucky Transfer Portal Coverage? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a busy transfer portal season for the Kentucky football program, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe.