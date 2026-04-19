Colorado transfer Sebastian Rancik commits to Florida State

Colorado transfer Sebastian Rancik visited Kentucky earlier this week, but he’s going with Florida State instead. The 6-foot-11 forward broke the news to On3’s Joe Tipton on Sunday morning that he’s committed to play for the Seminoles in 2026-27.

A rising junior who played two years with the Buffs, Rancik averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists with shooting splits of 40/33/86 in 2025-26. He scored in double figures on 20 separate occasions last season with three double-digit rebounding efforts — including one double-double. Rancik drew fouls and knocked down free throws at a solid rate (No. 4 in the Big 12 in FT%, 4.4 FTA) while also having seven multi-steal games and four multi-block efforts.

Rancik ranks as the No. 109 overall player and No. 30 at his position in the On3 Portal Industry Rankings. He was a four-star prospect ranked No. 71 nationally and No. 10 among power forwards out of high school in 2024. Kentucky will now turn its full attention to Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman, who remains high on the Wildcats’ portal Big Board.

NEWS: Colorado transfer forward Sebastian Rancik has committed to Florida State, he told @On3.



The 6-11 sophomore averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game this season.https://t.co/L7eUMM3q0V pic.twitter.com/dNVhA9Q0Gy — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 19, 2026

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