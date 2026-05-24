Kentucky target Colt Lumpris flips commitment to Michigan
Kentucky is loading up on the recruiting trail in May. The Wildcats have added six prospects to the class this month. A huge week came to a close on Saturday afternoon when three-star running back Mason Ball committed to the Cats. This has turned into a busy month ahead of June’s official visit blitz. Moves are being made.
A Kentucky target decided to make a move on Saturday night. Alabama tight end commit Colt Lumpris flipped to Michigan before beginning his official visit tour.
The four-star tight end is the No. 268 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. Colt Lumpris had been committed to Alabama since Dec. 9 but some other programs started to make a hard push in this recruitment. Penn State, Texas A&M, and Michigan were all involved along with Alabama. UK got Lumpris on campus on April 4 and then offensive coordinator Joe Sloan hit the road to see Lumpris on May 5. The Cats were very much in this race until the Wolverines made a huge push. Kyle Whittingham‘s first staff got the spatula out in New Jersey.
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“It felt like home,” Lumpris told Rivals about his Michigan commitment. “I’m huge into academics. Another thing would be the development with Coach Whitt and the plan they have for me here.”
Kentucky currently has two tight ends in the program’s 2027 class. Danville (Ky.) Boyle County star Seneca Driver was a top target for the new staff in Lexington upon arrival but the top-100 recruit committed to Oklahoma on March 7. UK will have to pull off a flip to sign the No. 1 player in Kentucky. The Cats have double-dipped at the position and could look at other targets in an effort to add a third tight end to the class.
Recruiting never stops.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 284 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 296 overall)
|Iveon Lewis
|WR (6-2, 180)
|Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
|4-star (No. 341 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 382 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 413 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 439 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 460 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 474 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 575 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 579 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 580 overall)
|Kelsey Gerald
|RB (5-11, 191)
|Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community
|High 3-star (No. 590 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 622 overall)
|Griff Galloway
|EDGE (6-3, 240)
|Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School
|3-star (No. 625 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 701 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 707 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 738 overall)
|Mason Ball
|RB (6-0, 190)
|Jacksonville (Ark.) High
|3-star (No. 835 overall)
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