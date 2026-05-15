Kentucky target Colt Lumpris named Under Armour All-American

The recruiting heater is not over for the Kentucky football program just yet. Will Stein‘s program added another big piece to the 2027 recruiting class on Monday morning. The latest addition came at a position of need when offensive tackle Ian Walker joined the class. Another offensive target received a big honor on Thursday.

Lawrenceville (NJ) The Lawrenceville School tight end Colt Lumpris is now an Under Armour All-American.

The Under Armour Next All-America Football Game is historically held in January and features 100 or more of the best prospects in college football. Colt Lumpris has been named one of those players.

The four-star tight end is the No. 267 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. Lumpris has been committed to Alabama since Dec. 9 but some other programs are making a hard push in this recruitment. Penn State, Texas A&M, and Michigan are all involved along with Alabama. UK got Lumpris on campus on April 4 and then offensive coordinator Joe Sloan hit the road to see Lumpris on May 5. The Cats are in this race.

This All-American is committed but this recruitment is not close to over yet.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class