Come get your Kentucky Derby 152 post position draw!

The 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby is just one week away with a post time scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET on May 2. It’s a 20-horse field with a $5 million purse, led by Renegade as the early morning-line favorite at 4-1. Where will the Todd Pletcher-trained thoroughbred begin its push for the garland of roses? It’ll be the rail at No. 1, which has not produced a Derby winner since 1986 — quite the development during the post position draw on Saturday.

Among other notes? Heavy long shot Six Speed (50-1) drew the No. 17 starting spot, which has never produced a winner. That one was quite fitting. Elsewhere, Right to Party got the No. 5 spot, which has won 10 percent of all Derby races in the prestigious event’s rich history. It hasn’t led to a winner since 2017, but at 30-1, you have to like that draw if you’re University of Kentucky‘s own Kenny McPeek.

Check out the complete post position results, official as of Saturday afternoon:

Renegade (4-1) Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Owner: Mike Repole, Robert and Lawana Low Albus (30-1) Trainer: Riley Mott

Jockey: Manny Franco

Owner: Pin Oak Stud Intrepido (50-1) Trainer: Jeff Mullins

Jockey: Hector Berrios

Owner: Dutch Girl Holdings and Irving Ventures Litmus Test (30-1) Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Martin Garcia

Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables Right to Party (30-1) Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Chris Elliott

Owner: Chester Broman Commandment (6-1) Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Luis Saez

Owner: Wathnan Racing Danon Bourbon (20-1) Trainer: Manabu Ikezoe

Jockey: Atsuya Nishimura

Owner: Danox Co. So Happy (15-1) Trainer: Mark Glatt

Jockey: Mike Smith

Owner: Norman Stables and Saints or Sinners The Puma (10-1) Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Owner: OGMA Investments, JR Ranch and High Step Racing Wonder Dean (30-1) Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi

Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

Owner: Yoshinari Yamamoto Incredibolt (20-1) Trainer: Riley Mott

Jockey: Jaime Torres

Owner: Pin Oak Stud Chief Wallabee (8-1) Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Owner: Mike and Katherine Ball Silent Tactic (20-1) Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Cristian Torres

Owner: John Oxley Potente (20-1) Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Juan Hernandez

Owner: Speedway Stables Emerging Market (15-1) Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Owner: Klaravich Stables Pavlovian (30-1) Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Edwin Maldonado

Owner: Reddam Racing Six Speed (50-1) Trainer: Bhupat Seemar

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Owner: Brunetti Dugan Stables, Black Type Thoroughbreds, Steve Adkisson and Swinbank Stables Further Ado (6-1) Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: John Velazquez

Owner: Spendthrift Farm Golden Tempo (30-1) Trainer: Cherie DeVaux

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Owner: Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable Fulleffort (20-1) Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Owner: St. Elias Stable and Starlight Racing

152nd Kentucky Oaks draw

How about the fillies? That post position draw took place on Saturday, as well, ahead of Friday’s running of the Kentucky Oaks, scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET on May 1.