Come get your Kentucky Derby 152 post position draw!
The 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby is just one week away with a post time scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET on May 2. It’s a 20-horse field with a $5 million purse, led by Renegade as the early morning-line favorite at 4-1. Where will the Todd Pletcher-trained thoroughbred begin its push for the garland of roses? It’ll be the rail at No. 1, which has not produced a Derby winner since 1986 — quite the development during the post position draw on Saturday.
Among other notes? Heavy long shot Six Speed (50-1) drew the No. 17 starting spot, which has never produced a winner. That one was quite fitting. Elsewhere, Right to Party got the No. 5 spot, which has won 10 percent of all Derby races in the prestigious event’s rich history. It hasn’t led to a winner since 2017, but at 30-1, you have to like that draw if you’re University of Kentucky‘s own Kenny McPeek.
Check out the complete post position results, official as of Saturday afternoon:
- Renegade (4-1)
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
- Owner: Mike Repole, Robert and Lawana Low
- Albus (30-1)
- Trainer: Riley Mott
- Jockey: Manny Franco
- Owner: Pin Oak Stud
- Intrepido (50-1)
- Trainer: Jeff Mullins
- Jockey: Hector Berrios
- Owner: Dutch Girl Holdings and Irving Ventures
- Litmus Test (30-1)
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
- Jockey: Martin Garcia
- Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables
- Right to Party (30-1)
- Trainer: Kenny McPeek
- Jockey: Chris Elliott
- Owner: Chester Broman
- Commandment (6-1)
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Jockey: Luis Saez
- Owner: Wathnan Racing
- Danon Bourbon (20-1)
- Trainer: Manabu Ikezoe
- Jockey: Atsuya Nishimura
- Owner: Danox Co.
- So Happy (15-1)
- Trainer: Mark Glatt
- Jockey: Mike Smith
- Owner: Norman Stables and Saints or Sinners
- The Puma (10-1)
- Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
- Jockey: Javier Castellano
- Owner: OGMA Investments, JR Ranch and High Step Racing
- Wonder Dean (30-1)
- Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi
- Jockey: Ryusei Sakai
- Owner: Yoshinari Yamamoto
- Incredibolt (20-1)
- Trainer: Riley Mott
- Jockey: Jaime Torres
- Owner: Pin Oak Stud
- Chief Wallabee (8-1)
- Trainer: Bill Mott
- Jockey: Junior Alvarado
- Owner: Mike and Katherine Ball
- Silent Tactic (20-1)
- Trainer: Mark Casse
- Jockey: Cristian Torres
- Owner: John Oxley
- Potente (20-1)
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
- Jockey: Juan Hernandez
- Owner: Speedway Stables
- Emerging Market (15-1)
- Trainer: Chad Brown
- Jockey: Flavien Prat
- Owner: Klaravich Stables
- Pavlovian (30-1)
- Trainer: Doug O’Neill
- Jockey: Edwin Maldonado
- Owner: Reddam Racing
- Six Speed (50-1)
- Trainer: Bhupat Seemar
- Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
- Owner: Brunetti Dugan Stables, Black Type Thoroughbreds, Steve Adkisson and Swinbank Stables
- Further Ado (6-1)
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Jockey: John Velazquez
- Owner: Spendthrift Farm
- Golden Tempo (30-1)
- Trainer: Cherie DeVaux
- Jockey: Jose Ortiz
- Owner: Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable
- Fulleffort (20-1)
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
- Owner: St. Elias Stable and Starlight Racing
152nd Kentucky Oaks draw
How about the fillies? That post position draw took place on Saturday, as well, ahead of Friday’s running of the Kentucky Oaks, scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET on May 1.
- Explora (6-1)
- Zany (4-1)
- Search Party (30-1)
- Counting Stars (8-1)
- Meaning (5-1)
- My Miss Mo (20-1)
- Dazzling Dame (30-1)
- Bottle of Rogue (20-1)
- Always A Runner (10-1)
- Prom Queen (8-1)
- Percy’s Bar (6-1)
- Bella Ballerina (10-1)
- Pashmina (30-1)
- Brooklyn Blonde (30-1)
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