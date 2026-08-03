Come get your Kentucky Football Media Day schedule!

Talking season comes to a close on Monday as summer officially transitions into fall, unofficially beginning Kentucky football season in year one under Will Stein. The program’s new leader was the star of the show at SEC Media Days down in Tampa as the new kid on the block, but now, he’s taking on the locals in Lexington for UK Media Day.

What do you need to know as the coaches and players preview the season with the football beat? KSR has the Monday schedule—along with some other notes to help you get ready for a hectic start to the week.

UK Media Day Schedule

9:30 a.m. ET – Will Stein news conference

10 a.m. ET – Joe Sloan news conference

10:20 a.m. ET – Jay Bateman news conference

11 a.m. ET – Team photo

11:15 a.m. ET – Player interviews

Noon ET – UK Media Day concludes

Will Stein and Kenny Minchey join KSR

Two of the most popular people at Kroger Field on Monday will sit down with Matt Jones and the KSR crew, LIVE on the air. Stein and QB1 Kenny Minchey will preview the 2026 season, addressing expectations and what fans should look for during fall camp with a month to go until the opener on September 5.

TOMORROW….we go LIVE from Media Day pic.twitter.com/YmuBFzJxso — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 2, 2026

11 Personnel on Kentucky’s Radio Row

Like SEC Media Days, some of the most popular Kentucky shows beyond KSR will be lined up at Kroger Field, with some of the program’s heavy hitters making their way through for interviews. Among them? Well, Nick Roush and Adam Luckett, of course!

11 Personnel will talk to the Cats, and Roush is fired up about it, in case you couldn’t tell by the grunts and grimaces.

Joining #TeamNoSleep because UK Football Media Day is tomorrow morning and I cannot contain my excitement.



https://t.co/SrA1SiDo2f pic.twitter.com/J90iydif3x — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) August 3, 2026

Media’s first look at the Cats this fall

There will not be an open practice portion of UK Media Day, but there will be one later in the week for the local gasbags to check out the new guys and fire off all of the hot takes in the world shortly after. That one is planned for Thursday, so be ready to hear all about the Cats as leaders begin to emerge in top position battles and surprises force their way into earned reps in September.

It’s gonna be a good week of non-stop football content, folks. The long wait is over.