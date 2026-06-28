Come watch Kentucky win a national championship in College Football 27

“Kentucky has won a national championship. What a feeling.”

A new reality under Will Stein? Well, at least a virtual reality.

College Football 27 officially launches on July 9 — early access on July 6 or even July 2 for MVP+ subscribers — so we’re in the ballpark for video gamers to compete for SEC titles and CFP spots with Stein’s Studs in the coming days. A few lucky folks have gotten their hands on a copy even sooner, though, including one popular streamer who happens to be a diehard Kentucky fan.

Bordeaux, who currently has 564K subscribers on YouTube, is fortunately one of us and chose the Wildcats in his first rebuild for College Football 27. Taking over in Stein’s first season, he set the clock for five years with a goal of winning a championship in Lexington before 2031.

There, you get a behind-the-scenes look at UK’s first roster in 2026 and what’s to follow with portal and high school recruiting in the NIL world. Is a bowl back on the table in year one? Can the Cats actually compete at the national level in this new era? Will the five-stars start flocking to Lexington? Bordeaux goes through it all while rocking a UK OVO letterman jacket — the perfect touch.

Among the fun highlights:

Will Stein’s initial AD expectations are to win a bowl game, beat Louisville and allow fewer than 24 PPG

The UofL game decides UK’s postseason fate in year one

Butch Jones takes the OC job

Kenny Minchey enters the portal after the first season — but Stein replaces him with the most accurate QB in the country

Kentucky goes one-and-done in the CFP in 2028

See the rest for yourself — and make sure you stay for the absolutely electric finish for the Cats.

Want to know more about the Wildcats being in the game? We’ve got you covered.

First look at CJ Baxter in @EASPORTSCollege with the Wildcats 👀



Get the MVP+ membership to secure 7-day early access 🎮 pic.twitter.com/KQ2qcclwjY — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) June 28, 2026

Kentucky’s overall team rating

The Wildcats have an 82 offensive rating, 80 defensive rating and 81 overall rating — good for No. 34 nationally and tied for 13th in the SEC.