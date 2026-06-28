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Come watch Kentucky win a national championship in College Football 27

Jack PIlgrim
Jack Pilgrim
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Screenshot via College Football 27 (Bordeaux, YouTube)

“Kentucky has won a national championship. What a feeling.”

A new reality under Will Stein? Well, at least a virtual reality.

College Football 27 officially launches on July 9 — early access on July 6 or even July 2 for MVP+ subscribers — so we’re in the ballpark for video gamers to compete for SEC titles and CFP spots with Stein’s Studs in the coming days. A few lucky folks have gotten their hands on a copy even sooner, though, including one popular streamer who happens to be a diehard Kentucky fan.

Bordeaux, who currently has 564K subscribers on YouTube, is fortunately one of us and chose the Wildcats in his first rebuild for College Football 27. Taking over in Stein’s first season, he set the clock for five years with a goal of winning a championship in Lexington before 2031.

There, you get a behind-the-scenes look at UK’s first roster in 2026 and what’s to follow with portal and high school recruiting in the NIL world. Is a bowl back on the table in year one? Can the Cats actually compete at the national level in this new era? Will the five-stars start flocking to Lexington? Bordeaux goes through it all while rocking a UK OVO letterman jacket — the perfect touch.

Among the fun highlights:

  • Will Stein’s initial AD expectations are to win a bowl game, beat Louisville and allow fewer than 24 PPG
  • The UofL game decides UK’s postseason fate in year one
  • Butch Jones takes the OC job
  • Kenny Minchey enters the portal after the first season — but Stein replaces him with the most accurate QB in the country
  • Kentucky goes one-and-done in the CFP in 2028

See the rest for yourself — and make sure you stay for the absolutely electric finish for the Cats.

Want to know more about the Wildcats being in the game? We’ve got you covered.

Kentucky’s top-rated players on College Football 27

Kentucky’s overall team rating

The Wildcats have an 82 offensive rating, 80 defensive rating and 81 overall rating — good for No. 34 nationally and tied for 13th in the SEC.

TeamOff RatingDef RatingOVR
Oregon919191
Ohio State928890
Indiana909090
Notre Dame889089
Texas908889
LSU898788
Miami908688
Ole Miss888788
Georgia858987
Oklahoma878887
Texas Tech859087
Alabama828986
BYU868686
Texas A&M868686
USC878586
Michigan858585
Missouri888285
Tennessee858585
Florida848384
Louisville858284
Auburn868083
Clemson808683
Houston858083
Nebraska858283
Oklahoma State858183
Penn State868183
SMU878083
Virginia828383
Washington858183
Arizona828282
Florida State838182
South Carolina838282
UCLA838182
Arizona State788381
California857881
Colorado818281
Kansas State838081
Kentucky828081
Minnesota828181
Mississippi St818281
Pittsburgh818181
UCF828081
Utah837881
Vanderbilt808281
Virginia Tech818181
Arkansas808180

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2026-06-28
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