Conference Tournaments Tip-Off with Changes in 2026

Championship Week is not just a one-week event. March Madness only waits one day before teams begin battling for NCAA Tournament berths in conference tournaments. Mid-major leagues are changing the way they operate to prevent their best teams from missing the Big Dance.

The Horizon League is the first one up to the plate. The league that handed John Calipari his final loss as the Kentucky head coach is getting creative to crown its champion. It’s an idea that makes sense, but it ruins what college basketball fans love about this time of year, brackets.

Like many mid-major conference tournaments, the opening rounds of the Horizon League take place on campus sites. That’s when things shift. Instead of a true bracket, the Horizon is taking a page from the NFL and re-seeding, giving the top teams more favorable matchups once they all convene in Indianapolis.

Even though this bracket does not look like a traditional conference tournament, it’s far from the craziest thing we will see during Championship Week. For years, the West Coast Conference was an outlier. The WCC Tournament staggered its games. Rather than having its eight teams duel it out over three rounds, the top two seeds received a bye to the semifinals. For this league, it means that Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s only need to win two games to receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Sun Belt adopted this model a year ago to give its top teams a clearer path to the NCAA Tournament. There’s one big difference. The Sun Belt has 14 teams, making this one of the wonkiest brackets you will see in a conference tournament during Championship Week.

That looks crazy, right? It gets even crazier. The Sun Belt regular season standings ended with six teams tied for second with an 11-7 record in league play. Arkansas State will have to win four games to reach the semifinals, where Marshall will begin its journey in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, despite having the same record. Tiebreakers can be unforgiving, especially in that league.

There’s one league that isn’t handicapping its conference tournament to give its best team from the regular season a leg up. Miami (OH) enters the last week of regular season play 29-0. While talking heads argue over whether or not they should receive an at-large bid, the clearest path forward for the Redhawks is to win the MAC Conference Tournament. Next week’s event in Cleveland is a traditional 8-team conference tournament. Miami (OH) will have to win three consecutive games to take its fate out of the Selection Committee’s hands.

Even though they look a little different this year, conference tournaments produce so many magical moments. The first game tips off on Monday night, but we will not get into the meat and potatoes of Championship Week until Wednesday, when seven mid-major postseason events get underway.

See the Championship Week Schedule before the action begins.