Congrats! Aaron Harrison got married over the weekend!

Arguably the most clutch player to ever come through the Kentucky basketball program put a ring on it, matching the pair of Final Four rings he earned as a Wildcat.

Aaron Harrison — the king of the game-winning jumper, who took Big Blue Nation on the wildest NCAA Tournament ride in recent memory back in 2013 — got married to his longtime girlfriend over the weekend, he shared on social media.

The former UK star posted a pair of photos celebrating his big day, including one from the courthouse for the official ceremony, and another with his wife’s new jewelry as a Harrison.

Take a look:

Harrison, as we all remember quite well, knocked down back-to-back-to-back game-winners vs. Louisville, Michigan and Wisconsin in the 2013 NCAA Tournament to advance to the national title game while also returning to Kentucky in 2014, where he helped lead one of the most dominant teams in college basketball history. That group went undefeated in the regular season and started the year 38-0 before suffering a heartbreaking loss to Wisconsin in the Final Four.

“That was a part of my responsibility, you know? The good thing that I did that came from all of that, I felt that no matter what, all my teammates looked to me at some point,” Harrison recently said of his time in Lexington. “I’ve always kinda been like that. Even growing up, some people just have that knack for being there when it’s time to win and wanting to show up when it’s time to win.”

He earned 29 wins as a freshman in the blue and white, then 38 as a sophomore before turning pro. The Texas native finished with career averages of 12.4 points on 41/34/79 shooting splits, but individual moments that will be remembered for not only the rest of his life, but his future kids’ lives — and probably their kids, too.

If you’re ready to take on that pressure and turn it into diamonds the way he did, you should follow in his footsteps as a Wildcat.

If not—well, let him explain the rest.

“I wouldn’t tell everyone to come to Kentucky. I would tell them that if you’re ready, come to Kentucky. If you’re okay with being expected to win every single game, every possession, everything, then you should come to Kentucky,” Harrison continued. “If you’re not ready for that, you don’t want that expectation or that type of pressure, whatever, I wouldn’t say to go to Kentucky.

“You should probably go to Tennessee or something.”

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Harrison on their marriage! Big Blue Nation wishes them nothing but the best and a life full of happiness and clutch moments.