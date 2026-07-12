Minnesota Twins select Kentucky pitcher Connor Mattison is 16th round of 2026 MLB Draft

Kentucky’s pitching staff is looking to rebuild in 2027 after a disappointing season in 2026. An expected returnee now has a decision to make.

The Minnesota Twins selected Kentucky right-handed pitcher Connor Mattison with the 467th overall pick in the 16th round on Sunday evening. Mattison became the third UK player selected in this draft.

The pick came after just one season at Kentucky. Mattison spent his first two years at Grand Canyon and started 18 games with a postseason appearance during his time in the WAC. The pitcher then transferred to UK for his junior campaign. After beginning the season as a long reliever, Mattison developed into a weekend starter for the Bat Cats. He finished the season with an 8.10 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, and 37 strikeouts across 36.2 innings. Mattison did not appear in the regional for Kentucky after Ben Cleaver returned to the rotation and Jackson Soucie received a surprise start in the regional final.

Mattison owns a unique Bugs Bunny changeup that can be tough to hit. The college baseball veteran with two years of eligibility remaining now has a decision to make.

MLB Signing Deadline

Players selected over the weekend must make a signing decision quickly. The signing deadline is July 27 at 5 p.m. ET unless a player attends junior college the school year after the draft. Teams that fail to sign a player in the first three rounds will receive a comp pick.

The negotiating window is just over two weeks long. We will know the final destination of Kentucky players and signees soon after the draft.

Follow the MLB Draft at KSR+

The 20-round marathon is off and running in the city of Brotherly Love. Multiple Kentucky players and signees entered this weekend as draftable prospects. Some will have some tough decisions to make after they are selected.

Who will sign? Who will return to school? What will the signing bonus be? KSR is locked in this weekend and will be covering the draft from start to finish. Instant analysis can be found at KSBoard in our official MLB Draft thread. The decisions made over the next few weeks could end up defining Kentucky’s 2027 team as the Bat Cats look to return to Omaha for the second time in program history.

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