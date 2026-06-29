KSR Baseball
All-Big 12 transfer Connor Shouse visits Kentucky
Texas Tech outfileder and right-handed pitcher Connor Shouse earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2026. The Georgia native is now looking for a new college baseball home. Kentucky is in contention.
On3’s Pete Nakos reports that Shouse has made his way to Kentucky’s campus for a visit. South Carolina is also expected to get the Georgia native in Columbia for a visit later this week. The Bat Cats are in contention for the best player available in the portal.
The former top-100 recruit started his career at Georgia Tech before moving to Texas Tech for the 2026 season. Connor Shouse slashed .353/.431/.595 with 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, and 66 RBI across 246 plate appearances. The right-handed hitter also made 11 appearances on the mound with one start for the Red Raiders. The two-way player finished the season with a 5.87 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts across 15.1 innings. Shouse batted third in the Tech lineup with his starts coming as a designated hitter and right fielder while also being used as a backend of the bullpen arm.
Kentucky has put a very strong class together in the transfer portal. The Bat Cats could add another very big piece to that class if they can close of Shouse.
Kentucky baseball transfer commits
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Misc.
|Brody Chrisman
|OF (6-3, 205)
|Zion (Ind.) Community
|Purdue | Akron
|Redshirt Senior
|All-MAC in 2026 (1.056 OPS with 27 XBH and 23 steals).
|JP Peltier
|IF/OF (6-3, 195)
|Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne
|Wright State
|Senior
|All-Horizon League in 2026 (20 HR in 2025, 24 doubles in 2026)
|Kale Hammer
|LHP (6-3, 200)
|Snohomish (Wash.) High
|Gonzaga | Seattle
|Redshirt Junior
|Made 13 starts (5.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 K, 70 IP) in 2026.
|Logan Hastings
|RHP (6-0, 185)
|Huntingtown (Md.) High
|Maryland
|Junior
|Made 35 appearances with 12 starts and five saves over two seasons in the Big Ten.
|PJ Craig
|RHP (6-4, 220)
|Barnegat (N.J.) High
|Rider
|Redshirt Senior
|Two-time All-MAAC selection with 44 career starts and over 250 innings.
|Owen Lee
|INF (6-0, 190)
|Trenton (Tenn.) Peabody
|Tennessee Tech
|Redshirt Junior
|Shortstop with 21 career HR across 461 plate appearances.
|Mason Snyder
|RHP (5-8, 175)
|Ocilla (Ga.) Irwin County
|Berry College (D-III) | Western Carolina
|Senior
|Former D-III transfer who went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA as relief pitcher and earned All-SoCon honors.
|Alex Kelsey
|OF (5-11, 185)
|Reading (Pa.) Exteter
|Saint Joseph’s
|Junior
|All A-10 selection with a career .474 on-base percentage and 37 stolen bases.
|Brayden Ricketts
|C (6-2, 210)
|Brampton (Ont.) Jean Augustine Secondary
|Indiana
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Left-handed swinging catcher who clubbed 9 home runs in 153 at-bats as a redshirt freshman.
|Cooper Corkrean
|LHP (6-3, 200)
|Katy (Texas) Cinco Ranch
|Galveston College | New Mexico
|Senior
|Former JUCO transfer who posted 22.5% K rate with 4 saves and 2 starts in the Mountain West.
|Riley Jackson
|C/1B (6-1, 205)
|Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie
|Florida State | Houston
|Senior
|Slugged .512 with 30 extra-base hits in his first season with more 50 plate appearances in college baseball.
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