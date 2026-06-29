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All-Big 12 transfer Connor Shouse visits Kentucky

Adam Luckett
Adam Luckett@adamluckettksr
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Connor Shouse
(Photo courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.)

Texas Tech outfileder and right-handed pitcher Connor Shouse earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2026. The Georgia native is now looking for a new college baseball home. Kentucky is in contention.

On3’s Pete Nakos reports that Shouse has made his way to Kentucky’s campus for a visit. South Carolina is also expected to get the Georgia native in Columbia for a visit later this week. The Bat Cats are in contention for the best player available in the portal.

The former top-100 recruit started his career at Georgia Tech before moving to Texas Tech for the 2026 season. Connor Shouse slashed .353/.431/.595 with 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, and 66 RBI across 246 plate appearances. The right-handed hitter also made 11 appearances on the mound with one start for the Red Raiders. The two-way player finished the season with a 5.87 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts across 15.1 innings. Shouse batted third in the Tech lineup with his starts coming as a designated hitter and right fielder while also being used as a backend of the bullpen arm.

Kentucky has put a very strong class together in the transfer portal. The Bat Cats could add another very big piece to that class if they can close of Shouse.

Kentucky baseball transfer commits

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYearMisc.
Brody ChrismanOF (6-3, 205)Zion (Ind.) CommunityPurdue | AkronRedshirt SeniorAll-MAC in 2026 (1.056 OPS with 27 XBH and 23 steals).
JP PeltierIF/OF (6-3, 195)Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade JulienneWright StateSeniorAll-Horizon League in 2026 (20 HR in 2025, 24 doubles in 2026)
Kale HammerLHP (6-3, 200)Snohomish (Wash.) HighGonzaga | SeattleRedshirt JuniorMade 13 starts (5.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 K, 70 IP) in 2026.
Logan HastingsRHP (6-0, 185)Huntingtown (Md.) HighMarylandJuniorMade 35 appearances with 12 starts and five saves over two seasons in the Big Ten.
PJ CraigRHP (6-4, 220)Barnegat (N.J.) HighRiderRedshirt SeniorTwo-time All-MAAC selection with 44 career starts and over 250 innings.
Owen LeeINF (6-0, 190)Trenton (Tenn.) PeabodyTennessee TechRedshirt JuniorShortstop with 21 career HR across 461 plate appearances.
Mason SnyderRHP (5-8, 175)Ocilla (Ga.) Irwin CountyBerry College (D-III) | Western CarolinaSeniorFormer D-III transfer who went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA as relief pitcher and earned All-SoCon honors.
Alex KelseyOF (5-11, 185)Reading (Pa.) ExteterSaint Joseph’sJuniorAll A-10 selection with a career .474 on-base percentage and 37 stolen bases.
Brayden RickettsC (6-2, 210)Brampton (Ont.) Jean Augustine SecondaryIndianaRedshirt SophomoreLeft-handed swinging catcher who clubbed 9 home runs in 153 at-bats as a redshirt freshman.
Cooper CorkreanLHP (6-3, 200)Katy (Texas) Cinco RanchGalveston College | New MexicoSeniorFormer JUCO transfer who posted 22.5% K rate with 4 saves and 2 starts in the Mountain West.
Riley JacksonC/1B (6-1, 205)Melbourne (Fla.) Eau GallieFlorida State | HoustonSeniorSlugged .512 with 30 extra-base hits in his first season with more 50 plate appearances in college baseball.

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2026-06-29
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