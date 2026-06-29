All-Big 12 transfer Connor Shouse visits Kentucky

Texas Tech outfileder and right-handed pitcher Connor Shouse earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2026. The Georgia native is now looking for a new college baseball home. Kentucky is in contention.

On3’s Pete Nakos reports that Shouse has made his way to Kentucky’s campus for a visit. South Carolina is also expected to get the Georgia native in Columbia for a visit later this week. The Bat Cats are in contention for the best player available in the portal.

The former top-100 recruit started his career at Georgia Tech before moving to Texas Tech for the 2026 season. Connor Shouse slashed .353/.431/.595 with 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, and 66 RBI across 246 plate appearances. The right-handed hitter also made 11 appearances on the mound with one start for the Red Raiders. The two-way player finished the season with a 5.87 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts across 15.1 innings. Shouse batted third in the Tech lineup with his starts coming as a designated hitter and right fielder while also being used as a backend of the bullpen arm.

Kentucky has put a very strong class together in the transfer portal. The Bat Cats could add another very big piece to that class if they can close of Shouse.

Kentucky baseball transfer commits