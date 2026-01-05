Contract Details for New Kentucky Football Coaches

Will Stein is juggling his new gig at Kentucky with his old one at Oregon. To successfully prepare the Ducks for the College Football Playoff Semifinals, he must entrust the people he hired in Lexington to navigate the turbulent waters of the transfer portal. That comes at a cost.

Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman will each make $1.3 million next year, according to the Herald-Leader. Jon Hale obtained the term sheets for a few of Stein’s first hires.

Both coordinators signed three-year deals that will raise their salaries $500,000 at the conclusion of each season. If either leaves Kentucky prior to Dec. 1, the school will be owed $1 million. After that date, the price drops to $300,000 for each year left on the contract.

Each coach is making more at Kentucky than they did at their previous job, but UK is spending less on its coordinators than a year ago. Bush Hamdan earned $1.35 million, while Brad White made $1.6 million. Sloan made $1 million at LSU last fall, while Bateman was paid $1.1 million.

In addition to the coordinators, Hale also received contract information for a handful of other assistant coaches who have been announced as official additions to Stein’s staff.

Tony Washington Jr. (Outside Linebackers): $575,000

Joe Price III (Wide Receivers): $500,000

Cutter Leftwich (Offensive Line): $485,000

Josh Christian-Young (Safeties): $450,000

Along with those base salaries, there are incentives tied to appearances in bowl games (up to $75,000), the SEC Title Game (up to $25,000), and a National Championship ($100,000).

Pat Biondo is not an assistant coach. He is serving as Kentucky’s general manager and is set to have a base salary of $500,000, making him among the Top 15 paid GMs in college football.

As for the head coach, we learned last month that Stein will earn $5.5 million in the first year of his five-year contract.

There are constant concerns around Big Blue Nation about the financial situation surrounding the Kentucky football program. It’s worth remembering that Kentucky is an SEC school. ESPN ensures each one has plenty of money in the bank.

