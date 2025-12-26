Converse denim brought out the best in Mark Pope

While you were busy opening presents on Christmas morning, Kentucky Basketball gave the gift of denim uniforms, or, at least, confirmation that the Wildcats will wear denim uniforms later this season. The program’s social media accounts announced a February 7, 2026, return date for the throwbacks, asking, “How about this for a Christmas gift?”

The denim comeback coincides with the 30th anniversary of the original Converse Cons Blue uniforms. Kentucky first wore the unique look on February 11, 1996, in a home game against Arkansas. At the time, the reaction was mostly negative, with many fans unsure how they felt about a different shade of blue. Callers lit up the call-in shows with complaints.

However, one person didn’t seem bothered by the look: Mark Pope.

Wearing the new Converse, Pope had a career day in denim, posting a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. The senior center came off the bench to play 31 minutes against familiar Razorback names like Darnell Robinson and Sunday Adebayo, helping Kentucky to an 88-73 win. The double-figure scoring game was Pope’s second straight, marking his first back-to-back double-digit games at Kentucky.

The jean magic didn’t stop there. Three days later, Pope followed it up with another strong performance in a win over Georgia in Lexington, pulling down another 11 rebounds and scoring a team-high 16 points in the second denim game. He nearly recorded his second consecutive double-double before halftime against the Bulldogs.

Now, thirty years later, the denim is coming back, and Kentucky’s head coach has already proven that it can take things to another level.