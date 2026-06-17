New Mexico LHP transfer Cooper Corkrean flips from Houston to Kentucky

The 2026 College World Series is off and running in Omaha, but roster-building for 2027 long past the starting gate. This offseason’s only transfer portal window opened two weeks ago. Kentucky just got out the spatula.

New Mexico left-handed pitcher transfer Cooper Corkrean committed to Houston last week. Instead of returning home, Corkrean has flipped that commitment. The former junior college transfer will play for Nick Mingione‘s program at Kentucky Proud Park in 2027.

BREAKING: New Mexico transfer LHP Cooper Corkrean has flipped his commitment from Houston to Kentucky and signed, @PeteNakos reports😼



Corkrean posted a 5.49 ERA in 59 IP this season. https://t.co/huMNsUa4ge pic.twitter.com/DIiYANv963 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) June 17, 2026

The Katy (Texas) Cinco Ranch product spent two seasons at Galveston (Texas) College before moving to New Mexico. Corkrean made 21 appearances with two starts for the Lobos. The left-handed pitcher logged 59 innings in 2026. The bullpen arm finished the season 6-2 with a 5.49 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 59 strikeouts (22.5% K rate), 24 walks, six HBPs (11.4% free pass rate), and four saves.

Kentucky lost six pitchers to the transfer portal this offseason. Five of those pitchers logged bullpen innings for the Cats this season. The Cats also lost top relief pitchers Nile Adcock (5-1, 4.75 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 36 IP, 50 K) and Jack Bennett (2-4, 5.87 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 38.1 IP, 38 K) this offseason. A bullpen reload was needed. Cooper Corkrean becomes the fifth pitcher added to the roster in the portal. The Mountain West transfer is yet another with both bullpen and starting experience. UK has now added a pair of left-handed pitchers in college baseball free agency.

Kentucky baseball transfer commits