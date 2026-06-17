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New Mexico LHP transfer Cooper Corkrean flips from Houston to Kentucky

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett2 hours agoadamluckettksr

The 2026 College World Series is off and running in Omaha, but roster-building for 2027 long past the starting gate. This offseason’s only transfer portal window opened two weeks ago. Kentucky just got out the spatula.

New Mexico left-handed pitcher transfer Cooper Corkrean committed to Houston last week. Instead of returning home, Corkrean has flipped that commitment. The former junior college transfer will play for Nick Mingione‘s program at Kentucky Proud Park in 2027.

The Katy (Texas) Cinco Ranch product spent two seasons at Galveston (Texas) College before moving to New Mexico. Corkrean made 21 appearances with two starts for the Lobos. The left-handed pitcher logged 59 innings in 2026. The bullpen arm finished the season 6-2 with a 5.49 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 59 strikeouts (22.5% K rate), 24 walks, six HBPs (11.4% free pass rate), and four saves.

Kentucky lost six pitchers to the transfer portal this offseason. Five of those pitchers logged bullpen innings for the Cats this season. The Cats also lost top relief pitchers Nile Adcock (5-1, 4.75 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 36 IP, 50 K) and Jack Bennett (2-4, 5.87 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 38.1 IP, 38 K) this offseason. A bullpen reload was needed. Cooper Corkrean becomes the fifth pitcher added to the roster in the portal. The Mountain West transfer is yet another with both bullpen and starting experience. UK has now added a pair of left-handed pitchers in college baseball free agency.

Kentucky baseball transfer commits

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYearMisc.
Brody ChrismanOF (6-3, 205)Zion (Ind.) CommunityPurdue | AkronRedshirt SeniorAll-MAC in 2026 (1.056 OPS with 27 XBH and 23 steals).
JP PeltierIF/OF (6-3, 195)Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade JulienneWright StateSeniorAll-Horizon League in 2026 (20 HR in 2025, 24 doubles in 2026)
Kale HammerLHP (6-3, 200)Snohomish (Wash.) HighGonzaga | SeattleRedshirt JuniorMade 13 starts (5.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 K, 70 IP) in 2026.
Logan HastingsRHP (6-0, 185)Huntingtown (Md.) HighMarylandJuniorMade 35 appearances with 12 starts and five saves over two seasons in the Big Ten.
PJ CraigRHP (6-4, 220)Barnegat (N.J.) HighRiderRedshirt SeniorTwo-time All-MAAC selection with 44 career starts and over 250 innings.
Owen LeeINF (6-0, 190)Trenton (Tenn.) PeabodyTennessee TechRedshirt JuniorShortstop with 21 career HR across 461 plate appearances.
Mason SnyderRHP (5-8, 175)Ocilla (Ga.) Irwin CountyBerry College (D-III) | Western CarolinaSeniorFormer D-III transfer who went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA as relief pitcher and earned All-SoCon honors.
Alex KelseyOF (5-11, 185)Reading (Pa.) ExteterSaint Joseph’sJuniorAll A-10 selection with a career .474 on-base percentage and 37 stolen bases.
Brayden RickettsC (6-2, 210)Brampton (Ont.) Jean Augustine SecondaryIndianaRedshirt SophomoreLeft-handed swinging catcher who clubbed 9 home runs in 153 at-bats as a redshirt freshman.
Cooper CorkreanLHP (6-3, 200)Katy (Texas) Cinco RanchGalveston College | New MexicoSeniorFormer JUCO transfer who posted 22.5% K rate with 4 saves and 2 starts in the Mountain West.

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2026-06-17