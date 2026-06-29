Could Anthony Davis team up with LeBron James AND Steph Curry?

The Golden State Warriors are looking to make one final championship push before the end of the Steph Curry era — and it might just include a former Kentucky star.

With NBA free agency beginning on Tuesday, June 30, at 6:00 p.m. ET, the rumor mill has been churning non-stop in recent days. Reports began surfacing Sunday night about a potential reunion between Anthony Davis and LeBron James, but not back in Los Angeles. Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo! Sports revealed he’s hearing that the Warriors are interested in pursuing both Davis and James this offseason to pair with Steph Curry and Draymond Green for the 2026-27 season.

ESPN’s Shams Charania turned that smoke into a full-on fire when he reported Monday morning that the Warriors are hoping to land both Davis (via trade) and James (via free agency) as soon as this week. All of this became possible financially once Green declined his $27.6 million player option on Monday morning. Green is expected to re-sign with the Warriors on a cheaper deal.

“The Warriors now have the flexibility to offer James the full $15.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception, regardless of any trade pursuit of Davis with the Washington Wizards,” Charania wrote. “League sources believe any Davis hunt in the coming days is an extra motivational tactic to lure James. The two won a championship together in 2020 with the Lakers and have remained close friends.”

Of note, Davis, James, and Green are all represented by the same agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. Any trade deal for Davis would likely send out Warriors wing Jimmy Butler, who is coming off an ACL injury.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is declining his $27.7 million player option to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. This move gives the Warriors flexibility to pursue LeBron James in free agency and Anthony Davis via trade to form a Big 4. pic.twitter.com/jBVRe1YZ1B — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

The Davis-James experiment certainly worked out well the last time they played together in the NBA. As mentioned, they helped the Lakers win the 2020 championship in the bubble. Davis finished sixth in MVP voting that season. Those two also led Los Angeles to the Western Conference Finals in 2023. Pairing them with Curry and Green would sell plenty of tickets, but would it lead to wins?

Age and injury history are the causes for concern here. Davis, who is the youngest at 33, played 76 games in 2023-24, but hasn’t appeared in more than 60 contests in a single season since winning the title in the 2019-20 campaign. James, who missed 22 games in 2025-26, will be 42 in the middle of next season. Even Curry, now 38 years old, sat out 39 games last season.

Just as little as three years ago, the quartet of Curry, James, Davis, and Green would have been frightening for other teams, but looking at it today, the biggest concern will center around them all making it through the regular season in one piece. But it sure would be entertaining to follow regardless of the wins and losses.

Sign me up for the drama of it all.