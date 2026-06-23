Could Jayden Quaintance slip out of the first round? ESPN believes it could be close

Jayden Quaintance did not receive a green room invitation at the 2026 NBA Draft, the former Kentucky Wildcat on the outside looking in with 24 other prospects brought in to soak in their lifetime basketball achievement in Brooklyn. It was the first legitimate sign that the 6-11 forward could take a serious tumble toward the end of the first round, as those invites come following a vote by team presidents and general managers.

But could he slip out of the first round entirely? ESPN believes it will be close, dropping the former Cat all the way down to No. 30 in the outlet’s final mock draft before the real stuff begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

In recent conversations with teams, Jeremy Woo believes a floor hasn’t been established for Quaintance, given the challenges surrounding the physical specimen’s health as a top-level athlete. What is he if his knee doesn’t hold up? Is the potential too much to pass up if his knee can get taken care of as a young 18-year-old? That presents quite the gap for intrigued-yet-cautious franchises.

“Teams have been unclear about Quaintance’s floor, with some speculation he could slip out of the first round due to health,” Woo wrote in ESPN’s final release. “He did not earn a green room invitation as teams continue to express concern about the state of his injured knee, which multiple team sources fear could cause him to miss time next season. He had knee surgery in March 2025 after tearing an ACL at Arizona State, and he played in just four games at Kentucky last season due to precautions around that injury.

“Still, teams love his talent and physical tools as a vertical spacing 5-man and see major upside if he can get back to full strength. Where Quaintance lands will depend on teams’ comfort level selecting him. There remains enough enthusiasm around his ability that it’s hard to see him falling all the way out of the first.”

For now, that’s why he’s rolling with the Dallas Mavericks, who own the final pick of the first round. Could you imagine his defense next to Cooper Flagg? Dusty May would certainly love that as a first-year NBA coach.

“Dallas could take a swing as they start to build out the team on Cooper Flagg’s timeline,” Woo continued.

We’ve got a long wait ahead of us to get to 8 PM — and it might be even longer for the former Wildcat, as injury questions remain unanswered.

2026 NBA Mock Draft Roundup