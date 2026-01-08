A former Wildcat is dusting off the khakis and returning to the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. After spending some time away, Courtney Love is returning to the Kentucky football program.

Love played middle linebacker for Mark Stoops‘ first two bowl teams. Once his career concluded, he joined the staff as a graduate assistant and eventually took over the role of Director of Player Development. He’s getting back in the saddle at the same position for Will Stein.

“I’m truly so excited to be back,” Love said. “Kentucky has always meant a great deal to me. It’s home. It’s the place that helped me grow as a man.

“I am grateful for my time here with the previous staff, and when this opportunity came up to return, hearing Coach Stein’s vision for the program made the decision easy. Over the past two years, I gained valuable real-world experience, and I’m excited to bring that perspective back to help our players. I can’t wait to get started.”

Love is a Youngstown native who started his career at Nebraska. He transferred to Kentucky and started for the Wildcats for two seasons. In 2016, he had 76 tackles and recovered the most unforgettable fumble in Governor’s Cup history. Do you remember? Lamar did the Heisman. Then he fumbled it. Then Love recovered it and the Cats kicked a game-winning field goal a few plays later. Good times!

He had an exceptional senior season, ranking among the Top 10 tacklers in the SEC with 92. He also chipped in 3.5 TFLs, a sack, and two more fumble recoveries for the seven-win Wildcats.

Love’s greatest honor at Kentucky was for his work away from the field. He won the Wuerffel Trophy in 2017, given each year to college football’s top community servant. Love partnered with Amachi Central Kentucky, an organization where mentors help children with incarcerated parents. He used his own experience to lift up others.

[READ from 2017: His father went to prison. Now UK athlete helps kids through struggle he endured.]

Following his playing career, Love spent one year as a defensive graduate assistant, then took over Freddie Maggard’s gig as Director of Player Development. Love operated the ‘4 for 40’ program for five years before breaking away briefly into private business. They couldn’t keep him away from the Kentucky football program for long, even without the rest of the Youngstown crew in the building.

Will Stein is a former Card and he’s brought some others with him. Don’t worry, BBN. There are still plenty of people who wore Kentucky uniforms working for the new head coach, like Anwar Stewart and Love.

“Hiring Courtney Love and bringing him back to Kentucky is very special because he represents everything this program stands for, said Stein. “He’s lived it as a player, understands the standard, and brings an unmatched passion for developing our guys the right way.”