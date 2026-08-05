Craig Skinner wore a picture of himself at Media Day to help promote Kentucky volleyball

Craig Skinner put on his marketing hat last season to help promote his Kentucky volleyball program. He’s leaning into his newfound skill going into 2026.

You might remember when Skinner was doing anything and everything to create a spotlight around the Wildcats. Last November, the longtime Kentucky head coach made headlines when he stood on top of the table during a press conference at Kroger Field. It was a call-to-action for the Big Blue Nation: come watch the Wildcats take on rival Tennessee inside Memorial Coliseum.

Kentucky, ranked third nationally at the time, beat the Volunteers in four sets as the third-largest crowd in program history filled Memorial Coliseum. Over 6,000 fans attended the match, the first time UK volleyball hit that mark since 1993. Skinner’s words paid off. The vibes only got better from there.

Skinner went on to recruit the BBN in other ways the rest of the season — going into the rafters during a men’s basketball game at Rupp Arena asking fans to watch his team, then doing the same from the top of the Fifth Third building in downtown Lexington ahead of the NCAA Tournament. UK made it all the way to the national championship match, but came up short against Texas A&M.

But before the 2026 revenge campaign could even begin, Skinner once again was using clever marketing tricks to pump up his program. During Wednesday’s Media Day (which brought in well over a dozen media members, the biggest crowd I’ve seen in recent years), he was rocking a white T-shirt with a picture of himself standing on that same Kroger Field table from all those months ago.

“I can’t say it’s my idea,” Skinner admitted. “We were on our way to the (Red River) Gorge, and Zach, our video guy, said you should do that. Until we’re the top news story in the front page of the sports section, until we’re selling out every game, I’m going to do whatever I can to bring attention to volleyball.“

Here is Craig Skinner, wearing a picture of himself at Kentucky VB Media Day.



"Until we're the top news story in the front page of the sports section, until we're selling out every game, I'm going to do whatever I can to bring attention to volleyball." pic.twitter.com/MJYT9MFrKo — Zack Geoghegan (@ZGeogheganKSR) August 5, 2026

Attendance has slowly continued to tick up for Kentucky volleyball. Winning nine straight SEC championships with expectations to win a 10th is a big reason why. Fans want to watch a winning product, and that’s all Skinner has done in Lexington over the last decade-plus. Kentucky was recently ranked No. 2 in a preseason poll by the NCAA. This is a team with a legitimate shot at winning the program’s second national title come the winter.

The BBN is taking notice, too. UK hosted its first four matches of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Memorial Coliseum. All four brought in at least 3,500 fans, including a sold-out crowd of 6,122 in the Elite Eight win over Creighton. Skinner hopes to see even more packed crowds at Memorial once the season begins later this month. We’ll just have to wait and see if his shirt worked.

“The sellouts we had last year, the attention that was paid to our program, I’m gonna do whatever I can to get these guys the respect they deserve,” Skinner said. “And so (the shirt is) just another little thing to kind of throw at people, I guess…

“Maybe shirts like this help get a few more people in the stands.”

I have a feeling it will, coach.

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