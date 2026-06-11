Creators anchor 'fun group' for Kentucky with 'really special' ceiling

It appears “creator” is the early favorite for buzzword of the year with Kentucky‘s newest roster under Mark Pope — a clear point of emphasis coming off an underwhelming campaign for the program in 2025-26 that saw an opening-weekend exit and needed a half-court miracle heave to avoid a first-round upset. When Jaland Lowe went down with season-ending shoulder surgery, so did the team’s realistic chances to make a run, as the Wildcats were left with no true point guards on the roster.

A season-high 20 turnovers in the final loss to Milan Momcilovic and the Iowa State Cyclones in the Round of 32 helped force Pope’s hand in deciding his team’s year-three identity in Lexington. Defensive pressure would no longer be a problem, and he started by adding two dynamic guards with 30-plus percent assist rates at their previous stops in Zoom Diallo (30.3%) and Alex Wilkins (34.5%).

For comparison’s sake, Lowe came to Kentucky from Pittsburgh — known as one of the best passers in college basketball at the time — with a 23.4 percent assist rate in 2024-25. Denzel Aberdeen finished with a 20.3 percent while Jasper Johnson managed a rate of 24.5 percent in limited minutes, albeit with a turnover rate of 20.9 percent to lead the team among guards.

“One of the top priorities for us going into the portal was finding creators, and these are two of the elite creators in all of college basketball,” Pope said in May. “(Diallo and Wilkins) are going to form a dynamic duo for Kentucky basketball.”

Fast forward to the start of summer workouts in Lexington, and that creator word is the anchoring descriptor for Pope’s early excitement. Why does he believe in this group? There are creators all over the floor.

No more issues moving the basketball and finding scoring opportunities on offense.

“Well, (adding) creators was a huge emphasis,” Pope told the UK Sports Network. “That was something we were, for a lot of different reasons, lacking in last year a little bit. So we were really intentional about bringing in creators at all different positions.

“Actually, we have great creators at the five, great creators of the four, clearly terrific creators with the one and two, so that was a major priority for us.”

That group includes Malachi Moreno at the center spot, who finished with an assist rate of 13.6 percent as a freshman, by far the best among 7-footers in the SEC and fourth nationally among high-major 7-footers. Jerone Morton (18.6%) and Justin McBride (11.8%) were standout creators at their previous stops, too, while four-star signee Mason Williams was a high-level passer in high school (5.3 APG).

Point being, the options are there.

That’s not where the optimism stops, however — Pope didn’t assemble a roster of one-trick ponies. He wanted creators, obviously, but he also wanted to add length.

Ousmane N’Diaye, Franck Kepnang and Braydon Hawthorne boast 7-3 wingspans, followed by Moreno (7-1.5) and Kam Williams (6-10) among other physical standouts. With that size comes shot-blocking and rim-running upside, with the ability to get up and down the floor and make an impact on both ends.

“We ended up living a ton in the space of length. The length on this team is outstanding,” Pope continued. “I think we have a tremendous capacity for rim protection, too. … It’s remarkable — we’ve got a lot of wingspan walking around our locker room. The lockers are a little bit over three feet wide, which works for our shoulders, but it doesn’t work for our arms. That’s a weapon that we’ll use really intentionally. …

“All of that built on a foundation of being able to play in transition on both sides of the ball. That’s kind of the character of this group, and we’ll really, really focus on exploiting those strengths.”

It’s a rebuilt coaching staff and roster with many opportunities to learn from coming off a shaky year two under Pope. He feels those issues have been addressed and the 14-man group getting those summer sessions rolling as we speak is ready to help get the program back on track.

The pressure is undoubtedly there, but he believes they’ll be able to turn it into diamonds.

“This is a good group,” Pope said. “… Even through changes and injury and flux of players, I think we’re going to have a little bit more survivability, and I think that our ceiling with this group is really special. It’s gonna be a fun group.”