A Curious Case of Snoopy, his Doghouse, and a Christmas Season Mandela Effect

There are many reasons for the season. The common thread in them all is nostalgia. People listen to songs from the 50s and watch movies from the 80s because they remind us of the past, bringing a warm, fuzzy feeling that manifests each Christmas.

In the Roush house, A Charlie Brown Christmas is a staple of our annual nostalgic Christmas journey. Little trinkets of The Peanuts line our shelves, Snoopy ornaments hang from the tree, and this year we even added a couple more pieces of outdoor decor.

A few years back, my wife put matters into her own hands and carved a few cutouts from A Charlie Brown Christmas. Our children’s personal favorite is Snoopy lying on top of his red doghouse that’s adorned in lights.

You’ve seen the image countless times. From inflatable decorations to Christmas cards, Snoopy lying on top of his doghouse is a staple, one that surely has made plenty of money for Charles Schulz’s family. That’s what made this year’s screen of A Charlie Brown Christmas so jarring.

“Hey!” yelled my 3-year-old. “Snoopy’s doghouse is blue!”

Huh? No, it’s not. That can’t be right. Snoopy’s doghouse is red. But lone and behold, there it was, almost as blue as the Kentucky Wildcats.

Snoopy’s Doghouse in A Charlie Brown Christmas on AppleTV+

Confused, I needed confirmation. So I went to the family’s reference section, a children’s book adaptation of A Charlie Brown Christmas. Lo and behold, there it was, a blue doghouse.

The Snoopy doghouse in a book adaptation of the Christmas special

This is a yuletide version of the Mandela Effect. In simple terms, it’s a collective false memory. In The Empire Strikes Back, Darth Vader does not say, “Luke, I am your father,” even though that’s the line frequently repeated. Vader actually says, “No, I am your father.”

In this story, A Charlie Brown Christmas was the first time a national audience had seen The Peanuts outside of a black-and-white comic strip. CBS initially did not want to pick it up, but agreed to give the production a low budget to make it happen. The internet does not have a good explanation as to why Snoopy’s doghouse was blue in the 1965 TV special, but in subsequent appearances, it’s always red.

One more thing, Snoops still sleeps inside his doghouse in the special. It wasn’t until later that you see the beagle lying on top of his red doghouse.

The holiday season always brings surprises in different shapes and sizes. This year, my 3-year-old’s attention to detail shook up the nostalgic portion of my brain. It’s a little Christmas memory that I will not soon forget.

