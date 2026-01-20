Cut Down to Grow Back Stronger: The Parable Powering Kentucky’s Resurgence

Kentucky‘s journey in year two under Mark Pope has not been what anybody hoped or expected, coming off the highs of his debut campaign and a wildly successful offseason on paper leading to a Ferrari-level roster drawing 1996 national championship comparisons. These Wildcats instead started 5-4 overall in the non-conference, then 9-6 after two games in the SEC with very real bubble chatter — and all of the criticism that comes with it.

Factor in the loss of starting point guard Jaland Lowe for the year and continued uncertainty surrounding Jayden Quaintance’s status, and long-term pessimism has been obvious and fair.

To their credit, though, they responded with three straight double-digit comeback wins, down 12 vs. Mississippi State, 18 at LSU and 17 at Tennessee. This group is gaining momentum with some favorable matchups ahead to potentially continue stacking wins, but they dug themselves quite a hole and still have a ways to go before they climb out completely.

“This has been an incredibly emotionally taxing season for our guys. Understandably so,” Pope said following the win in Baton Rouge. “And a lot of that was brought on by ourselves.”

Just days later, the second-year coach pleaded with fans to value the full picture rather than holding those early struggles against these Wildcats the rest of the way. Recognize those hurdles and their inability to clear them initially, but also their response when choosing to get back up and take another stab at it.

It could’ve been easy to let go of the rope, not only in these individual matchups when down by seemingly insurmountable deficits, but with the season as a whole. Instead, they’ve given themselves a chance — and that’s admirable in itself.

“What it says about these guys’ resilience and toughness is — I hope nobody’s missing it. I hope people aren’t missing it,” Pope said after the 17-point comeback in Knoxville. “I hope they’re not missing what this group is going through, what this group is trying to endure, what this group is trying to become. And what this group is actually doing on the court for three straight SEC games now, coming to halftime, down heavy, and things looking bad. And everybody being discouraged — except for the players in our locker room.

“That’s really special, man. So don’t miss it, because it’s a tribute to these guys.”

Included in that message was a recent conversation he had with Collin Chandler, the Kentucky sophomore sharing a parable that resonated with his head coach, one from Elder Hugh B. Brown about a currant bush on his farm. In it, Brown sees the bush is growing, but yielding no berries, so he decides to clip it back until there is nothing left but stumps — much to the bush’s rebuke, fixated on the perception of other plants in the garden looking down upon it after being cut down.

The gardener, though, simply wants the bush to grow back stronger and laden with fruit — much like God when there is a deeper meaning to His tests.

“Thank you, Mr. Gardener, for loving me enough to cut me down,” the parable reads.

Pope shared that note in passing, adding the currant bush “so exactly hits our team on exactly about what we are.”

“It’s about getting cut down and growing back better, and what we can become because we’ve been cut down,” he said. “It’s fun to watch these guys grow, man. It’s just inspiring, and I hope BBN’s not missing it.”

With the dust settled on the Tennessee comeback and quite the emotional roller coaster of a week for the Wildcats, the UK coach was asked again about the parable and why it resonates with this group ahead of the Texas Longhorns coming to town to begin a crucial two-game homestand.

There, Pope addressed his faith and just how much he leans on it to overcome adversity — but also the literal growth experienced by athletes while training, drawing obvious parallels. Generally speaking, though, it’s all about the journey and learning from hard times, something this team is clearly doing game by game.

“It’s a faith-driven story, of course — and I’m a believer, 100%,” Pope said. “On a simply athletic level, this is the way that it works. We actually do this as athletes, you know? We go in the weight room to literally tear down our muscle so that it will grow back stronger, right?

“If we’re really blessed in this life, in some ways, we find joy in growing in life. You grow by facing adversity and challenges. It’s just a very simple principle, but for me as a person who relies so much on my faith, it’s incredibly comforting to know that when I’m facing adversity, it’s really not the end of the story. It’s just a necessary part of the process.”

Their 9-6 start wasn’t the end for these Wildcats, only several chapters of the full story. Even when things got loud and tiring, he had that to fall back on and bring him peace.

Now, it’s about doing something with all of it and making the long-term reward worth the short-term pain.

“I believe that for our team, when we’re facing adversity, it’s not the end of the story. It’s a necessary, painful part of the process for us to actually become something great,” he continued. “It’s my whole life as an athlete, it’s my life as a parent and a husband, and it’s everything that I’ve lived through. So it rings true to me, and I believe that it brings you incredible peace when you’re going through the adversity, right?

“Just to know that there’s a purpose, and the purpose is all about growing and learning, and so I think that’s a great sustaining piece of it. I love that. I love the whole talk, I love the parable, I love the whole thing.”